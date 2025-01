President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the federal government's response to the wildfires raging through Los Angeles in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give what is being billed as his final foreign policy address on Monday, laying out his administration's accomplishments at the State Department. An administration official said the speech will highlight America's standing in the world from when he first took office in 2021 through the end of his term. He is expected to say that the country is in a stronger position after strengthening its ties with global allies. Advertisement

Biden will argue that while America's alliances were built up, its adversaries had grown weaker due to war and sanctions. He will delve into support for Ukraine, U.S.-Asian partnerships to counter China, its continued support for Israel and the messy Afghanistan withdrawal.

He will also address the growing challenge of artificial intelligence and international supply chains, the continued attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels, and the Paris Accords.

"Our adversaries were gaining strength and the nation, and the world were in the midst of a global pandemic," the administration official said.

"[Biden will] describe how we reclaimed America's global leadership as a force of stability, put our adversaries in a position of weakness, effectively navigated turbulence around the world, and made America strong."

Advertisement

Biden's foreign policy speech was set to come at the end of his final overseas trip to the Vatican to see Pope Francis. The president, however, canceled the trip to stay focused on the Los Angeles wildfires and help guide the federal response to them.