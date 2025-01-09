Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 4:06 AM

Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material

By Darryl Coote
Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, of Japan pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom to charges of drug, weapons and nuclear material trafficking. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice
1 of 2 | Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, of Japan pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom to charges of drug, weapons and nuclear material trafficking. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate who tried to sell Iran weapons-grade plutonium has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking narcotics, weapons and nuclear material.

Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, of Japan entered his guilty plea Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom to six federal conspiracy and trafficking counts, for which he now faces decades in prison when sentenced.

Advertisement

The development comes more than two years after Ebisawa was arrested and initially charged with drug and weapons trafficking offenses, with a superseding indictment unsealed in February alleging he tried to sell nuclear material secured from Myanmar to an undercover federal agent posing as an Iranian general.

The Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Ebisawa as far back as 2019 for drug and weapons trafficking violations, discovering his possession of nuclear material in the process.

Related

"Our investigation into Takeshi Ebisawa and his associates exposed the shocking depths of international organized crime from trafficking nuclear materials to fueling the narcotics trade and arming violent insurgents," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to federal prosecutors, during the DEA investigation, Ebisawa unknowingly introduced undercover agents to his international network of criminal associates in Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the United States and other countries as he tried to arrange large-scale narcotics and weapons deals.

Court documents state that Ebisawa attempted to purchase heavy weaponry, including surface-to-air missiles, that he believed were taken from U.S. bases in Afghanistan for ethnic insurgent groups in Myanmar. As part of the deal, these groups were to pay him, at least in part, with large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, which were to be sold in the United States.

In 2020, Ebisawa told the undercover agent that he had access to a large quantity of nuclear material he wanted to sell. He later sent pictures depicting the material beside Geiger counters and lab analysis showing the presence of thorium and uranium.

Following repeated inquiries from Ebisawa, the undercover agent agreed to help with the sale of the material to a second undercover agent posing as an Iranian general seeking to use the illegal goods for Tehran's weapons program.

"Ebisawa then offered to supply the General with 'plutonium' that would be even 'better' and more 'powerful' than uranium for this purpose," the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

In an early February videoconference, unnamed co-conspirators of Ebisawa told the undercover agent that they had had more than 3,000 kilos of nuclear material and that they could produce as much as five tons in Myanmar, prosecutors said.

A week later, as negotiations continued, one of the co-conspirators showed the undercover agent samples of the material contained in two plastic containers in a Southeast Asia hotel room. These samples were later seized with assistance from Thai authorities and tested by a nuclear forensic laboratory in the United States. The results showed they were weapons-grade plutonium, which, if produced in enough quantity, could be used to make a bomb.

"As he admitted in federal court today, Takeshi Ebisawa brazenly trafficked nuclear material, including weapons-grade plutonium, out of Burma," said Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Kim for the Southern District of New York, while referring to Myanmar by its other name.

"At the same time, he worked to send massive quantities of heroin and methamphetamine to the United States in exchange for heavy-duty weaponry such as surface-to-air missiles to be used on battlefields in Burma and laundered what he believed to be drug money from New York to Tokyo.

"It is thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the DEA's Special Operations Division, the career national security prosecutors of this Office, and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners in Indonesia Japan, and Thailand, that Ebisawa's plot was detected and stopped," Kim said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled two days of confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for admitting to shipping millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made restricted electronics to Russia.
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants NASA to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Brevard County.
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead Wednesday and more than 100,000 people were told to evacuate their homes in southern California as windstorms fan wildfire flames.
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A developing winter storm system is threatening many southern states with a mix of snow, sleet and rain late Wednesday night and into Friday, the National Weather Service says.
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The CES 2025 tech show underway in Las Vegas Wednesday featured new hardware for everything from AI powered devices to OLED TVs, graphic cards and flexible laptops to new chips, smart glasses, games and EVs.
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee on Wednesday announced a run for mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website.
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday in a court filing Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the alleged Jan. 6 election conspiracy by President-Elect Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement