Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 9:33 PM

Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.

By Mark Moran
A jogger runs in the deep snow from the first winter storm of 2025 with snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain hitting the region on Sunday in Louisville, Kentucky. The state is facing another round of snow and ice into Friday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
A jogger runs in the deep snow from the first winter storm of 2025 with snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain hitting the region on Sunday in Louisville, Kentucky. The state is facing another round of snow and ice into Friday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winter Storm Cora is bearing down on the southern United States on Thursday evening, bringing a brutal blast of frigid winter air with snow, ice and extreme temperatures, which is cutting a 1,400 mile long swath of potentially dangerous weather from Texas to the Carolinas.

Officials have declared states of emergency in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and North Carolina. Thirty-seven counties in Oklahoma and Alabama have emergency declarations in place, some imposed ahead of the storm as they brace for the impacts of the severe weather.

Advertisement

Snow and ice will continue to accumulate in Texas and Oklahoma and from Virginia to the Carolinas, forecasters predicted.

Advertisement

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein issued a statewide state of emergency Thursday night as Charlotte and the rest of the state prepare for snow, sleet and ice from the approaching storm.

Related

"This storm will likely bring significant impacts from snow, sleet and freezing rain," Stein said in a statement. "North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast and make sure they are prepared with what they need at home before Friday afternoon."

Residents of Atlanta are bracing for a rare snowstorm expected on Friday. The storm should to be less severe than originally forecast, but sleet, freezing drizzle and a quarter inch of ice could combine to make travel treacherous, according to the National Weather Service.

Middle Tennessee is also bracing for frigid winter weather, with forecasters predicting as much as 8 inches of snow in and around Nashville.

Residents of the northern suburbs of Dallas-Ft. Worth have already seen as much as 5 inches of snow and 1 1/2 inches have officially fallen at Dallas-Ft. Worth/DFW Airport as of Thursday afternoon. They're expecting more Thursday night into Friday.

"We've got some cabin fever and the kids are eager to get out and get some food and see some friends," Roy McClung, who lives with his family in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, told UPI in a phone interview.

Advertisement

"This isn't common," he continued. "It's been a few years since we've had a big snow. I haven't left the house because of the roads.

"We don't have the infrastructure to treat them and Texans don't know how to drive in the snow," he added. "The schools are closed so the kids played football in the front yard Buffalo Bills style."

Conditions were more serious in 2021 when a crippling winter storm claimed the lives of 200 people after the Texas power grid failed amid a prolonged deep freeze. The state said it has since made improvements to the electricity infrastructure to keep failures from happening again.

Residents of Lexington, Ky., are still digging themselves out from a recent storm that dumped more than 8 inches of snow in the area along with a half inch of ice. Meanwhile, Cora is bearing down, threatening to batter the town with more wintery conditions. That will hamper crews' efforts to clear roads and bridges.

"Generally, we are still working on the heavily traveled roads. We do get into the neighborhoods to address hazardous stop sign approaches that have been reported," said Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington. "We will also focus on school bus routes."

Advertisement

Like most cities, Lexington dictates that snow is removed from larger, more arterial roadways and emergency routes first, then smaller side streets and neighborhood roads as time, resources and weather permit.

The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning when at least six inches of snow are expected in a 12-hour period, or at least 8 inches of snow in 24 hours are expected.

States have been preparing for Cora since the middle of the week.

Latest Headlines

179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people.
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who stabbed a classmate in the 2014 "Slender Man" case will be released from a mental health facility, a court ruled Thursday.
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All five living presidents were present to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter during his funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington on Thursday morning.
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a danger to national healthcare and lacks the qualifications to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 17,000 doctors said in a letter to U.S. senators.
Gov. Tim Walz endorses Ken Martin of Minnesota to lead the Democratic National Committee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gov. Tim Walz endorses Ken Martin of Minnesota to lead the Democratic National Committee
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday endorsed Ken Martin as the next Democratic National Committee chairman.
Billionaire Frank McCourt leads group that wants to buy TikTok
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Billionaire Frank McCourt leads group that wants to buy TikTok
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Billionaire Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he is leading a group of backers to make a bid for the video social media site TikTok just days before a deadline the Chinese company faces to
Top New York appeals court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Top New York appeals court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- New York's highest appeals court shot down President-elect Donald Trump's longshot attempt to delay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money conviction that was decided back in May.
Google joins list of $1 million tech donors to Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Google joins list of $1 million tech donors to Trump's inauguration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Google joined other tech giants this week and confirmed on Thursday that it was giving $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.
Apple says Siri protects user privacy, doesn't send their information to marketers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Apple says Siri protects user privacy, doesn't send their information to marketers
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Apple said Wednesday its virtual personal assistant Siri protects users data privacy on their devices and does not send user information to marketers.
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirmed on Wednesday that he talked with President-elect Donald Trump just days before possibly ruling on his immunity claims connected with his New York hush money sentencing ca
Advertisement

Trending Stories

179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement