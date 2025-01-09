Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 11:57 AM

Most destructive fires in Los Angeles history rage on, five dead and more than 27,000 acres burned

By Doug Cunningham
The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Fire Department/UPI
1 of 5 | The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Fire Department/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames.

The Palisades, Eaton and Sunset fires have overwhelmed firefighters who are working desperately to contain them against fierce hurricane force winds.

Advertisement

A state of emergency is still in effect for Los Angeles city and county with all area schools closed and unhealthy air affecting area not directly hit by the fires.

According to CalFire, the Palisades fire covered 17,234 acres in Los Angeles as of Thursday morning. with zero containment. The Eaton fire was 10,600 acres.

Related

"Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts," CalFire said in a statement.

Evacuation orders Thursday were in force throughout Pacific Palisades to the ocean, including parts of Malibu, Santa Monica and Topanga Canyon.

The smaller Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills burned about 40 acres before being contained and most evacuation orders were lifted for that one around midnight.

Advertisement

North of Los Angeles other fires burned Thursday in Sylmar and Acton.

According to Caltrans, new major road lane closures went into effect Thursday morning on Pacific Coast Highway southbound between Malibu and Canyon Road and Santa Monica Freeway as well as northbound from the McClure Tunnel.

Santa Monica Freeway westbound at Lincoln Blvd. and on-ramps at Fourth and Fifth Streets were closed as was Topanga Canyon Blvd. between PCH and Mulholland Drive.

Tens of thousands are without power and a Red Flag warning was extended until Friday afternoon.

"What's keeping us going is there's work to do. There are still homes on fire, there are people being evacuated. We're just at the beginning stages of this. Once the fires are out we have to move into recovery phase. Right now, we're at zero-percent containment," LAFD Capt. Adam Vangerpen told NBC4 in Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for California Wednesday.

Five fires were burning in Los Angeles County. They are in Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Woodley and Lidia.

More than 80,000 people have evacuated.

Latest Headlines

Top New York appeals court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Top New York appeals court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- New York's highest appeals court shot down President-elect Donald Trump's longshot attempt to delay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money conviction that was decided back in May.
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All five living presidents were present to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter during his funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington on Thursday morning.
Google joins list of $1 million tech donors to Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google joins list of $1 million tech donors to Trump's inauguration
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Google joined other tech giants this week and confirmed on Thursday that it was giving $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund.
Apple says Siri protects user privacy, doesn't send their information to marketers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple says Siri protects user privacy, doesn't send their information to marketers
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Apple said Wednesday its virtual personal assistant Siri protects users data privacy on their devices and does not send user information to marketers.
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirmed on Wednesday that he talked with President-elect Donald Trump just days before possibly ruling on his immunity claims connected with his New York hush money sentencing ca
U.S. East Coast, Gulf Coast ports strike averted by six-year labor deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. East Coast, Gulf Coast ports strike averted by six-year labor deal
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a strike at U.S. east coast and gulf coast ports.
Biden cancels Rome trip to manage California wildfire response
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden cancels Rome trip to manage California wildfire response
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden nixed a trip to the Vatican to see Pope Francis this week so he could remain focused on the Southern California wildfires damaging
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate who tried to sell Iran weapons-grade plutonium has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking narcotics, weapons and nuclear material.
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled two days of confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for admitting to shipping millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made restricted electronics to Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
CENTCOM conducts first attack targeting Houthi rebels of 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement