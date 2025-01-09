Most destructive fires in Los Angeles history rage on, five dead and more than 27,000 acres burned

1 of 5 | The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames. Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Fire Department/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 27,000 acres, destroyed 1,000 structures, killed five people and upended the lives of tens of thousands of people forced to flee their homes amid the out of control flames. The Palisades, Eaton and Sunset fires have overwhelmed firefighters who are working desperately to contain them against fierce hurricane force winds. Advertisement

A state of emergency is still in effect for Los Angeles city and county with all area schools closed and unhealthy air affecting area not directly hit by the fires.

According to CalFire, the Palisades fire covered 17,234 acres in Los Angeles as of Thursday morning. with zero containment. The Eaton fire was 10,600 acres.

"Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire. Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts," CalFire said in a statement.

Evacuation orders Thursday were in force throughout Pacific Palisades to the ocean, including parts of Malibu, Santa Monica and Topanga Canyon.

The smaller Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills burned about 40 acres before being contained and most evacuation orders were lifted for that one around midnight.

North of Los Angeles other fires burned Thursday in Sylmar and Acton.

According to Caltrans, new major road lane closures went into effect Thursday morning on Pacific Coast Highway southbound between Malibu and Canyon Road and Santa Monica Freeway as well as northbound from the McClure Tunnel.

Santa Monica Freeway westbound at Lincoln Blvd. and on-ramps at Fourth and Fifth Streets were closed as was Topanga Canyon Blvd. between PCH and Mulholland Drive.

Tens of thousands are without power and a Red Flag warning was extended until Friday afternoon.

"What's keeping us going is there's work to do. There are still homes on fire, there are people being evacuated. We're just at the beginning stages of this. Once the fires are out we have to move into recovery phase. Right now, we're at zero-percent containment," LAFD Capt. Adam Vangerpen told NBC4 in Los Angeles.

President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for California Wednesday.

Five fires were burning in Los Angeles County. They are in Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Woodley and Lidia.

More than 80,000 people have evacuated.