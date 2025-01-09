Trending
Jan. 9, 2025 / 12:58 AM

Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week

By Darryl Coote
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general nominee is scheduled to sit for confirmation hearings next week. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled two days of confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general of Florida from 2011 to 2019 and a staunch Trump ally, was scheduled Wednesday to answer lawmakers' questions about her fit for the position on Jan. 15 and 16.

Trump tapped Bondi, 59, to serve as the top law enforcement official of his administration in November after his first pick, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration over allegations of sex trafficking and drug use. Among the alleged transgressions was that he funneled money to a 17-year-old girl for sex, an accusation that was corroborated by one of Gaetz's friends, Joel Greenberg.

Along with being Florida's top cop, Bondi was Trump's personal lawyer during his first impeachment trial, and her nomination suggests that loyalty is a key quality the president-elect is seeking in candidates for key cabinet positions.

While Bondi is expected to court much support from her fellow Republicans, Democrats have raised concerns that she will place her Republican Party above the Constitution.

Sen. Dick Durbin, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with Bondi on Wednesday. Following the meeting, he released a statement raising concerns over Bondi's long record of opposing fundamental civil rights and her echoing Trump's calls for prosecuting his political opponents.

"The role of the Attorney General is to oversee an independent Justice Department that upholds the rule of law and is free of undue political influence. Given Ms. Bondi's responses to my questions, I remain concerned about her ability to serve as an Attorney General who will put her oath to the Constitution ahead of her fealty to Donald Trump," The Illinois Democrat said.

In next week's hearings, Durbin said he hopes to learn more about Bondi and her vision for the Department of Justice.

"The American people deserve an Attorney General who will protect their fundamental rights, demonstrate independence and integrity, and remain faithful to the Constitution, the country, and the rule of law above all," he said.

