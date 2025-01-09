Trending
Jan. 9, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz endorses Ken Martin of Minnesota to lead the Democratic National Committee

By Doug Cunningham
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday endorsed Ken Martin as the next Democratic National Committee Chairman. Walz said in a statement he's endorsing Martin because he has built a national model for how to elect Democrats in a competitive state. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday endorsed Ken Martin as the next Democratic National Committee Chairman. Walz said in a statement he's endorsing Martin because he has built a national model for how to elect Democrats in a competitive state.

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday endorsed Ken Martin as the next Democratic National Committee chairman.

"In Minnesota, Ken has built a national model for how to elect Democrats in a competitive state," Walz said in a statement provided by Martin's campaign. "I have seen Ken's leadership in action, and it's exactly what we need from our next DN. chair."

Martin said on X, "Last year, the nation got to meet the Tim Walz we love so much here in Minnesota. He's been a champion for the working class, and I'm honored to have his support."

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and other influential elected Democrats have not yet endorsed a candidate for chair of the DNC.

Martin and Ben Wikler of Wisconsin are frontrunners for the job.

Martin said he has endorsements from 100 DNC members.

That total includes the entire Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Tennessee delegations.

Wikler hasn't released the number of DNC members endorsing him.

In a November announcement, Martin said he wants to lead the DNC because he believes he can bring a coalition together that could return Democrats to power.

"When I took over the [Minnesota Democratic Farm Labor Party], we were in debt and disarray," Martin said. "But we brought people together, built a winning coalition, and delivered results. I'm ready to do get to work to rebuild our party."

Other candidates for DNC chair are former Maryland Gov. Martin O' Malley, New York state Sen. James Skoufis, perennial presidential candidate Marianne Williamson and former Department of Homeland Security official Nate Snyder.

Williamson declared her candidacy in December, saying in a YouTube video that it's time to "transform" and "reinvent" the Democratic Party.

