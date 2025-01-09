U.S. East Coast, Gulf Coast ports strike averted by six-year labor deal

The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a Jan. 15 strike at U.S. east coast and gulf coast ports. Port of Miami, FLorida depicted on the first day of the East and Gulf Coast cargo facilities dockworkers strike Oct. 1, 2024. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/ EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports. The six-year ILA-USMX labor deal is subject to ratification by each side. It avoids a work stoppage that would have happened on Jan. 15 absent an agreement.

"This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports - making them safer and more efficient and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong," the labor union and employer's organization said in a joint statement.

"This is a win-win agreement that creates ILA jobs, supports American consumers and businesses, and keeps the American economy the key hub of the global marketplace."

Details of the deal's terms were not made public in order to give both sides an opportunity to review and vote on whether or not to approve it.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett said in a statement that "unwavering support" from President-Elect Donald Trump after a meeting was "the chief reason" the union was able to protect union port jobs against automated terminals.



American Apparel and Footwear Association CEO Stephen Lamar expressed gratitude that both sides found common ground to reach the deal.

"With 53% of our fashion imported through these gateways, such news is a welcome relief and helps provide certainty to our industry and the communities and consumers they serve," Lamar said.