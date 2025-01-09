Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 9, 2025 / 9:07 AM

U.S. East Coast, Gulf Coast ports strike averted by six-year labor deal

By Doug Cunningham
The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a Jan. 15 strike at U.S. east coast and gulf coast ports. Port of Miami, FLorida depicted on the first day of the East and Gulf Coast cargo facilities dockworkers strike Oct. 1, 2024. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/ EPA-EFE
The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a Jan. 15 strike at U.S. east coast and gulf coast ports. Port of Miami, FLorida depicted on the first day of the East and Gulf Coast cargo facilities dockworkers strike Oct. 1, 2024. File photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/ EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The International Longshoremen's Association reached an agreement Wednesday on a new master labor contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, averting a strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.

The six-year ILA-USMX labor deal is subject to ratification by each side. It avoids a work stoppage that would have happened on Jan. 15 absent an agreement.

Advertisement

"This agreement protects current ILA jobs and establishes a framework for implementing technologies that will create more jobs while modernizing East and Gulf coast ports - making them safer and more efficient and creating the capacity they need to keep our supply chains strong," the labor union and employer's organization said in a joint statement.

"This is a win-win agreement that creates ILA jobs, supports American consumers and businesses, and keeps the American economy the key hub of the global marketplace."

Details of the deal's terms were not made public in order to give both sides an opportunity to review and vote on whether or not to approve it.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett said in a statement that "unwavering support" from President-Elect Donald Trump after a meeting was "the chief reason" the union was able to protect union port jobs against automated terminals.

Advertisement

American Apparel and Footwear Association CEO Stephen Lamar expressed gratitude that both sides found common ground to reach the deal.

"With 53% of our fashion imported through these gateways, such news is a welcome relief and helps provide certainty to our industry and the communities and consumers they serve," Lamar said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

All 5 living presidents to attend Jimmy Carter's state funeral
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
All 5 living presidents to attend Jimmy Carter's state funeral
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All five living presidents will be present to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter during his funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.
Biden cancels Rome trip to manage California wildfire response
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden cancels Rome trip to manage California wildfire response
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden nixed a trip to the Vatican to see Pope Francis this week so he could remain focused on the Southern California wildfires damaging
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate who tried to sell Iran weapons-grade plutonium has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking narcotics, weapons and nuclear material.
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's attorney general pick to sit for confirmation hearings next week
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled two days of confirmation hearings next week for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Russian-Canadian sentenced for shipping U.S. electronics Russia has used in Ukraine war
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Russian-Canadian man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for admitting to shipping millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made restricted electronics to Russia.
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants NASA to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Brevard County.
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead Wednesday and more than 100,000 people were told to evacuate their homes in southern California as windstorms fan wildfire flames.
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A developing winter storm system is threatening many southern states with a mix of snow, sleet and rain late Wednesday night and into Friday, the National Weather Service says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
At least 5 dead, 100,000+ told to evacuate in Los Angeles wildfires
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot, sparking fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement