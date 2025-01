The Google brand logo hangs above the entrance to the Google Building, formerly known as Union Inland Terminal, on January 20, 2023, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Google pledged $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund joining a list of other tech companies and major corporations. Google's donation, which was made on Monday, comes after its CEO Sundar Pichai visited Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with Trump after the 2024 presidential election. Google joins Meta and Amazon along with personal donations from OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and Apple's CEO Tim Cook. Advertisement

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a live stream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," said Karen Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy, according to Politico. "We're also donating to the inaugural committee."

A Google spokesperson said that the company has given to other inaugurations in the past and provided YouTube livestreams. Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said Google gave $285,000 for inaugurations in 2016 and 2020.

Google joined Ford and General Motors, which had also made top-tier $1 million contributions each, along with Robinhood Markets, Uber, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and a growing list of corporate America.

According to past media reports, $1 million contributions are considered top-level donations and open the giver to the most generous benefits during the inauguration.