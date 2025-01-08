Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 6:00 PM

Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain

By Mike Heuer
Trucks and cars are stuck on Interstate 264 Sunday in Louisville, Ky., during the first winter storm of 2025 with snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain. The National Weather Service says much of the South could suffer from similar weather through Friday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 2 | Trucks and cars are stuck on Interstate 264 Sunday in Louisville, Ky., during the first winter storm of 2025 with snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain. The National Weather Service says much of the South could suffer from similar weather through Friday. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A developing winter storm system is threatening many southern states with a mix of snow, sleet and rain late Wednesday night and into Friday, the National Weather Service says.

The storm system will form Wednesday night across parts of West Texas and expand northward across the Red River Valley, southern Ozark Mountains, the Mid-South and into the Tennessee Valley throughout Thursday and into Friday, NWS forecasters said.

Advertisement

"A large swath of heavy snow is expected to dangerously impact travel from southeast Oklahoma through much of Tennessee where accumulations have the potential to exceed 6 inches," NWS forecasters said.

The weather will transition from snow to sleet and freezing rain as warmer air aloft mixes with sub-freezing temperatures at the surface, which could make road travel very dangerous.

Related

"The freezing rain will turn surfaces from roads to sidewalks to trees and power lines icy, leading to hazardous travel and the concern for downed tree branches and power outages from portions of Texas, Arkansas and parts of the Southeast," NWS forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the South, including Dallas; Little Rock, Ark.; Nashville and Memphis; Birmingham, Ala.; and Atlanta, ABC News reported.

Advertisement

Those areas could see up to 6 inches of snowfall by the weekend, but local officials don't anticipate power-system disruptions due to winter weather.

The storm system could bring up to 8 inches of snowfall to northern Alabama on Thursday and Friday, including the Huntsville International Airport, where officials are preparing for the winter storm.

Airport officials said they won't close as the storm system passes through the area, but some flights might be affected by the winter weather.

Little Rock could see up to 10 inches of snowfall through Friday evening, while Memphis, Nashville and Atlanta are expecting much less snowfall but might be impacted by freezing rain.

A winter storm warning extends into western Tennessee and Alabama and southern Missouri for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low 30s during the daytime hours.

The NWS has issued a winter storm watch in North Georgia and Atlanta on Friday with up to 4 inches of accumulation possible, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Latest Headlines

As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The CES 2025 tech show underway in Las Vegas Wednesday featured new hardware for everything from AI powered devices to OLED TVs, graphic cards and flexible laptops to new chips, smart glasses, games and EVs.
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.
2 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two people are confirmed dead Wednesday and a thousand structures have been destroyed by four southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County as windstorms up to hurricane strength continue to fan the deadly flames.
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee on Wednesday announced a run for mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website.
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday in a court filing Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the alleged Jan. 6 election conspiracy by President-Elect Donald Trump.
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration continued to tie up loose ends with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by announcing $332 million in grants for 171 projects in 32 states on Wednesday.
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A JetBlue passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door and deployed the slide of a taxiing airplane before leaving Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday night, bringing the flight to a halt.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block criminal sentencing in his hush-money case in New York set for Friday in Manhattan.
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement