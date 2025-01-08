Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires

A Los Angeles County firefighting helicopter drops water to battle the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California, USA, 07 January 2025. A windstorm has sparked an additional two more wildfires on Wednesday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A windstorm that is generating gusts up to hurricane strength is fanning three wildfires in Southern California, sending thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the blazes engulf residences and other structures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Palisades Fire burned through 3,000 acres while the Eaton Fire, which is less than a day old, burned another 2,200 acres. The Hurst fire has torched at least 500 more acres. All the fires are being pushed along by dry conditions along with the powerful winds that persisted overnight. Advertisement

"It is a miracle that we do not have any reported fatalities at this point," Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, whose district covers the Pacific Palisades, told NBC News. "I really want to commend the neighbors in the area for their swift response and compliance with local orders.

"This was a fire that grew and moved very, very quickly with wind conditions as well as all the dry conditions, it's been at least eight months since we've had rain in this area."

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said gusts in the Palisades Fire reached 60 mph, which they predicted would last through Thursday.

"Extreme fire behavior, including short and long-range spotting, continues to challenge firefighting efforts for the Palisades Fire," CalFire said in a statement.

The Eaton Fire, which started Tuesday evening in the Eaton Canyon area near Altadena, quickly burned more than 1,000 acres by midnight. By 6 a.m., PST, Wednesday, it had burned another 1,200 acres, forcing the closure of Pasadena schools.

The Hurst Fire started in Los Angeles' Sylmar neighborhood, also late Tuesday, and burned hundreds of acres with the help of the windstorm.

"It is hurricane-force winds, and you can imagine trying to fight fire in those winds," Capt. Sheila Kelliher, with the Los Angeles Fire Department, told CBS News. "It is really incredibly challenging and volatile and unpredictable. Get out when those warnings come."

Weather forecasters said on Tuesday that the windstorm had sustained winds of up to 80 mph and gusts up to 100 mph in some areas, creating a huge obstacle for firefighters trying to contain the blaze.