U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 4:19 PM

Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds

Some tourist attractions have closed, too

By Mike Heuer
Dead palms blow in the wind in the wake of the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Wednesday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.

Passengers arriving on aircraft landing at airports in Los Angeles and Burbank are greeted by smoke-filled skies, and many flights are canceling food and drink service due to anticipated turbulence caused by high winds, USA Today reported.

Officials at Los Angeles International Airport do not expect significant impacts on flight schedules due to wildfires, but officials at Hollywood Burbank International Airport said weather conditions are affecting flights at that airport.

As of 1:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, FlightAware indicated 18% of flights in Burbank were canceled and 11% were delayed.

United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue are among domestic airlines that have issued flight waivers for the Los Angeles area where Los Angeles International Airport and Burbank Airport are located.

Airline passengers are advised to check respective flight information if they are traveling to or from southern California airports.

The wildfires also are affecting tourist destinations in southern California.

Universal Studios on Wednesday closed its Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk attractions for the day due to fire conditions and high winds, ABC News reported.

Also among popular attractions closed for the day are Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, the Six Flags theme park in Valencia and the Getty Center and Villa locations.

Disneyland has not announced closures at its area destinations. Neither has Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.

Visitors can check the Disneyland app to see if any updates might affect their plans at Disneyland attractions.

