Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 3:07 PM

As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday

By Mike Heuer
Members of the general public look on in silence as they pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 9 | Members of the general public look on in silence as they pay their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

The 39th president lies in state and will be laid to rest on Thursday, which President Joe Biden has declared a National Day of Mourning.

Advertisement

His body has been at the U.S. Capitol's Rotunda since Tuesday and will remain until Thursday morning, when he will be moved to the Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy then, during which dignitaries, including President-elect Donald Trump, will attend.

Visitors can pay their respects into Wednesday evening with no set time to end visitations at the Capitol Rotunda.

Related

Public viewing ends at 7 a.m. EST on Thursday, and a private departure ceremony is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. in the East Plaza when Carter's body is scheduled to be moved to the National Cathedral.

A state funeral is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the National Cathedral, after which Carter's body will be flown to Georgia at 11:45 a.m. and taken to his former church in Plains, Ga., for a private funeral.

Advertisement

The church is the same one where Carter formerly taught Sunday school and attended worship services.

Carter will be interred in a plot next to his wife, Rosalynn, who died in 2023 and to whom he was married for 77 years.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship ... to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter Jr.," Biden said in his Dec. 29 proclamation declaring Thursday a National Day of Mourning.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and properties for 30 days from the date of Carter's death on Dec. 29.

Stock markets, the U.S. Postal Service and all federal agencies and departments are closed on Thursday. USPS will provide some limited package delivery service, though.

The U.S. Supreme Court building also will be closed on Thursday, but the court already did not have any hearings scheduled.

Many federal courts also will be closed on the National Day of Mourning, but officials at each respective federal courthouse have the option to close or continue their respective calendars on Thursday.

The U.S. Capitol reopens at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. So do all federal courts, departments and agencies, including the USPS, and stock markets.

Advertisement

President Jimmy Carter lies in state in Washington

Son Jack Carter (C) walks by his father's flag-draped casket during the Lying in State Ceremony for former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 7, 2025. Pool photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee on Wednesday announced a run for mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website.
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday in a court filing Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the alleged Jan. 6 election conspiracy by President-Elect Donald Trump.
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration continued to tie up loose ends with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by announcing $332 million in grants for 171 projects in 32 states on Wednesday.
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A JetBlue passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door and deployed the slide of a taxiing airplane before leaving Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday night, bringing the flight to a halt.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block criminal sentencing in his hush-money case in New York set for Friday in Manhattan.
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000.
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A windstorm that is generating gusts up to hurricane strength is fanning three wildfires in Southern California, sending thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the blazes engulf residences and other structures Tue
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance.
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The sister of OpenAI Sam Altman filed a federal lawsuit against her brother on Monday charging that he sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was an adolescent, causing her depression, emotional distress and mental a
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Veterans Affairs more cancers have been added to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement