Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 7:19 PM

DeSantis proposes NASA headquarters in Florida, lauds new space consortium

By Mike Heuer
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested moving NASA headquarters to Florida's Brevard County during a memorandum of understanding signing event creating the Florida University Space Research Consortium at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested moving NASA headquarters to Florida's Brevard County during a memorandum of understanding signing event creating the Florida University Space Research Consortium at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants NASA to relocate its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Brevard County.

"There is an interest in moving the headquarters of NASA right here to Kennedy Space Center," DeSantis told media on Wednesday. "I'm supportive of that."

Advertisement

DeSantis said the current NASA headquarters in the nation's capital is located in a large building that he says people seldom visit and a new building is being planned at a cost of about $500 million.

"Hopefully, with the new administration coming in, they'll see a great opportunity to just headquarter NASA here on the Space Coast of Florida," DeSantis said. "That'd be very, very fitting."

Related

DeSantis made his comments during an event on Merritt Island that heralded the formation of the Florida University Space Research Consortium.

The consortium combines the talents and resources of the Kennedy Space Center, University of Florida, Central Florida University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The consortium's aim is to create advantages for NASA and the universities while advancing the nation's and world's space capabilities. Other universities have an open invitation to join the consortium.

Advertisement

DeSantis said the first American satellite in space, astronaut John Glenn's first Earth orbit and the Apollo 11 mission that put the world's first man on the moon all launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

"This is really special ground when it comes to space," DeSantis told media. "If you look at what we've done in the state of Florida, our ecosystem for space has never been better."

NASA administrator Bill Nelson addressed the event via a video statement and welcomed the new consortium's formation.

"This consortium will be an open door to even more possibilities for the researchers, the faculty and the students that have an extraordinary position here in Florida," Nelson said.

The consortium creates "opportunities for research and funding, internships and fellowships ... for teaching and learning," Nelson added.

Nelson did not address DeSantis' suggestion to move NASA headquarters to Florida.

Latest Headlines

As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As Jimmy Carter lies in state at Capitol, National Day of Mourning planned for Thursday
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Mourners continued to pay their respects to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- With multiple wildfires and high winds impacting the greater Los Angeles area and other parts of southern California, local airports and many common tourist destinations are affected.
At least 5 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
At least 5 dead, 1,000 structures destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Five people are confirmed dead Wednesday and at least a thousand structures have been destroyed by four southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County as windstorms up to hurricane strength continue to fan flames.
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southern states brace for blast of winter snow, sleet and rain
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A developing winter storm system is threatening many southern states with a mix of snow, sleet and rain late Wednesday night and into Friday, the National Weather Service says.
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The CES 2025 tech show underway in Las Vegas Wednesday featured new hardware for everything from AI powered devices to OLED TVs, graphic cards and flexible laptops to new chips, smart glasses, games and EVs.
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee on Wednesday announced a run for mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website.
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday in a court filing Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the alleged Jan. 6 election conspiracy by President-Elect Donald Trump.
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration continued to tie up loose ends with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by announcing $332 million in grants for 171 projects in 32 states on Wednesday.
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A JetBlue passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door and deployed the slide of a taxiing airplane before leaving Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday night, bringing the flight to a halt.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block criminal sentencing in his hush-money case in New York set for Friday in Manhattan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Airports serving L.A. affected by southern California fires, heavy winds
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement