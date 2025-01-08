Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 3:27 AM

U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Tuesday announced the seizure of two Miami condos tied to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Perevalov. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department on Tuesday announced the seizure of two Miami condos tied to sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Perevalov. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has seized two luxury Miami condos owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

The seizure was announced Tuesday by the Justice Department, which said the two properties were maintained, transferred and leased in violation of sanctions imposed against Viktor Perevalov. The two condos have a combined value of $1.8 million.

Advertisement

"Today's successful forfeiture once again demonstrates that the attempt to hide assets behind nominees and shell companies is a risky short-term game with real long-term costs," Co-Director Michael Khoo of the Justice Department's Task Force KleptoCapture said in a statement.

"The prosecutors and agents who investigated and brought this case are the proof that the United States has the people, the tools, and the will to vigorously enforce our nation's sanctions programs."

Related

The Department of Justice's Task Force KleptoCapture was launched by the Biden administration following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. With the goal of isolating the Kremlin on the world stage and to pressure President Vladimir Putin of Russia to end his invasion, the task force targets officials and oligarchs for violating sanctions, export restrictions and other economic countermeasures imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow.

Advertisement

Perevalov was first sanctioned in 2018 following the Russian invasion of Crimea as his co-founded construction company was behind the construction of the Tavrida Highway in the Russian-occupied Crimea Region of Ukraine. He was then redesignated in December for operating in Russia's construction sector.

According to the Justice Department, the condos seized were in violation of sanctions from January 2018. Federal prosecutors said in June of that year, a Miami real estate agent had been retained to transfer the properties to a limited liability company established to hide Perevalov's interest in them.

After the transfer, the properties continued to be leased, generating proceeds used to maintain them, the Department of Justice said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and proxy militias of committing genocide in the Northeast African nation's nearly 2-year-old civil war.
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump threatened the sovereignty of Panama, Greenland and Canada during a wide-ranging and often rambling press conference on Tuesday.
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- As Girl Scout cookie season gets underway, two flavors of the sought-after treats will be retired later this year. Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will be discontinued at the end of the 2025 selling season.
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Southern California's Palisades Fire, fueled by a strong windstorm, has grown to 1,261 acres and prompted the city of Los Angeles to declare a state of emergency as 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is closing out his tenure of two terms, offered a "Parting Prescription for America" on Tuesday to relieve "pain, disconnection and division" in the country.
CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers have seized several shipments of counterfeit Tiffany & Company jewelry in the Champlain Port of Entry in Champlain, N.Y.
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is lying in state inside the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered eulogies Tuesday before family and lawmakers.
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency motion, to delay this week's sentencing in his hush money case, one day after Judge Juan Merchan denied the same request.
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Laken Riley Act to require federal authorities to detain illegal migrants who have been convicted of theft and related crimes.
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Louisiana officials are undertaking an extensive review of the New Year's Day attack that killed at least 14 and injured dozens more, state Attorney General Liz Murrill told the media Tuesday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Meta to move away from third-party fact-checkers, adopt 'Community Notes'
Meta to move away from third-party fact-checkers, adopt 'Community Notes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement