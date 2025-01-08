Trending
Jan. 8, 2025 / 4:45 PM

CES 2025 tech show goes heavy on hardware for Day 2

By Doug Cunningham
1 of 4 | The CES 2025 tech show underway in Las Vegas Wednesday featured new hardware for everything from AI powered devices to OLED TVs, graphic cards and flexible laptops to new chips, smart glasses, games and EVs. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The CES 2025 tech show underway in Las Vegas Wednesday featured new hardware for everything from AI-powered devices to OLED TVs, graphic cards and flexible laptops to new chips, smart glasses, games and EVs.

Honda displayed its O Series sedans and SUVs, headed to market next year while BMW demonstrated a new Panoramic iDrive system coming to every new BMW model.

The Hondas are futuristic-looking vehicles introduced as concepts last year. The prototype versions at CES 2025 are much closer to the models that actually will be sold.

The O Series will have Level 3 automated driving and will come with the needed operating system ASIMO OS, named after Honda's humanoid robot Asimo.

A new Asus Zenbook Duo laptop offers dual screens with a detachable keyboard.

Koorui displayed what it said is the world's fastest gaming monitor at a 750Hz refresh rate.

Denon offered its 22-speaker 1800-watt Car Audio Concept System. Denon calls it "a glimpse into the future of personalized in-vehicle audio."

Qualcomm announced Snapdragon X chips for Windows Copilot PCs. Maingear showed off water-cooled desktop PCs that include heavy duty plumbing along with fans and radiators to cool GPUs.

Augmented reality glasses from Rayneo displayed their X3 Pro AR frames that are smaller than similar glasses from Meta and Snap.

Caterpillar said in a statement it was bringing a "55,000-pound CAT 972 Wheel Loader featuring an Extended Range Electrified Machine (EREM) technical demonstrator of a hybrid retrofit."

"The technology we are bringing to CES is a culmination of how Caterpillar has continued innovating to make industry safer, smarter, more sustainable and more powerful," said Caterpillar's Rob Hoenes in a statement. "We have created an immersive, interactive experience for attendees that highlights the durable customer solutions that Caterpillar is known for, underscored by data and executed with cutting-edge technology."

Chinese company Hisense provided AI-enabled smart home appliances, a 116-inch TriChroma LED TV, MicroLED Display and Laser TV innovations, along with what it said were advanced applications in automotive, healthcare, commercial displays and energy systems.

