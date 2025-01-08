Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 1:50 AM

U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide

By Darryl Coote
Sudanese people sit on a bus as they traverse the Nile River on a ferry after crossing the border from Sudan, in Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, 19 May 2023. Millions have been displaced in Sudan because of the war. File Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE
Sudanese people sit on a bus as they traverse the Nile River on a ferry after crossing the border from Sudan, in Abu Simbel, southern Egypt, 19 May 2023. Millions have been displaced in Sudan because of the war. File Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and proxy militias of committing genocide in the Northeast African nation's nearly 2-year-old civil war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the genocide determination Tuesday. The United States has repeatedly declared that war crimes have been committed by both warring parties in Sudan's civil war, but Blinken alleged that the RSF's systematic murder and sexual violence targeting individuals based on their ethnicity now meets the high threshold of genocide.

Advertisement

"The RSF and allied militias have systematically murdered men and boys -- even infants -- on an ethnic basis, and deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence. Those same militias have targeted fleeing civilians, murdering innocent people escaping conflict, and prevented remaining civilians from accessing life-saving supplies," Blinken said in a statement.

Advertisement

The breakaway RSF and the Sudan Defense Force have been locked in a deepening and bloody civil war since April 2023, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands, the displacement of millions and the creation of the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe.

Related

The genocide determination is largely symbolic, but the U.S. Treasury accompanied Blinken's announcement with sanctions targeting Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa, leader of the RSF, as well as the paramilitary weapons supplier Abu Dharr Abdul Nabi Habiballa Ahmmed and seven related companies.

Allegations of ethnic violence have come predominantly from Sudan's Darfur province, where RSF and its aligned militias have killed thousands.

Blinken mentioned Darfur in his statement, directly implicating Mohammad Hamdan in gross human rights violations committed there, specifically the mass rape of civilians.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities," Blinken said.

The United States has repeatedly responded with sanctions to the civil war, which broke out following years of uncertainty in the country as it attempted to crawl toward stability after the fall of African nation's former three-decade dictator government of President Omar al-Bashir in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.

The genocide determination is the second made by the United States in Darfur this century. In September of 2004, then-Secretary of State Colin Powell declared a genocide was being committed in Darfur province by the government of Sudan and the Janjaweed militia, which would later evolve into the RSF.

Advertisement

Brian Adeba, senior advisor at The Sentry, an investigative and policy organization, said the genocide determination sends "a strong message" to victims that their suffering is recognized and that justice will be pursued.

"Most importantly, the determination signals that the world is waking up to the task of holding those who commit mass atrocities accountable. This determination must be accompanied by bold and concrete action to not only hold perpetrators accountable, but also protect civilians, and support the pursuit of justice and peace in Sudan," Adeba said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, similarly described Blinken's determination in a statement as an important step to identifying atrocities committed by the RSF.

"Keeping U.S. focus on holding the RSF and SAF accountable and ending this conflict must continue to be a priority as we seek to address the world's worst humanitarian crisis," he said.

Latest Headlines

Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump threatened the sovereignty of Panama, Greenland and Canada during a wide-ranging and often rambling press conference on Tuesday.
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- As Girl Scout cookie season gets underway, two flavors of the sought-after treats will be retired later this year. Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will be discontinued at the end of the 2025 selling season.
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Southern California's Palisades Fire, fueled by a strong windstorm, has grown to 1,261 acres and prompted the city of Los Angeles to declare a state of emergency as 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is closing out his tenure of two terms, offered a "Parting Prescription for America" on Tuesday to relieve "pain, disconnection and division" in the country.
CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers have seized several shipments of counterfeit Tiffany & Company jewelry in the Champlain Port of Entry in Champlain, N.Y.
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is lying in state inside the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered eulogies Tuesday before family and lawmakers.
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency motion, to delay this week's sentencing in his hush money case, one day after Judge Juan Merchan denied the same request.
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Laken Riley Act to require federal authorities to detain illegal migrants who have been convicted of theft and related crimes.
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Louisiana officials are undertaking an extensive review of the New Year's Day attack that killed at least 14 and injured dozens more, state Attorney General Liz Murrill told the media Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. district judge blocks special counsel's report on Trump investigation for 3 days
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. district judge blocks special counsel's report on Trump investigation for 3 days
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday temporarily blocked release of a report of the investigation into President-elect Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement