Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday added more cancers to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits. The VA said that the expansion creates a presumptive service connection for veterans of the Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans diagnosed with acute and chronic leukemias, multiple myelomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, myelofibrosis, urinary bladder, ureter and related genitourinary cancers, lowering the burden of proof for veterans with these cancers to receive benefits. Advertisement

"At VA, our goal is to provide every veteran with the care and benefits that they've earned for their service to our nation -- and that's what this is all about," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

"Adding these presumptives lowers the burden of proof for veterans to get the benefits they deserve for the conditions that followed them home from war. We encourage veterans with these conditions -- and all veterans -- to apply today for the benefits they serve."

President Joe Biden in 2022 signed the PACT ACT which he described as the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years" in a White House statement Wednesday.

Biden said the addition in coverage announced by the VA closes a loophole in coverage for veterans addressing the results of possibly being exposed to harmful chemicals during war, like Agent Orange, radiation, and other hazards of warfare.

"Veterans with these conditions, as well as survivors of veterans who passed away due to these conditions, can immediately apply for benefits," Biden said in a White House statement. "I encourage them to do so."