Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday added more cancers to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits.
The VA said that the expansion creates a presumptive service connection for veterans of the Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans diagnosed with acute and chronic leukemias, multiple myelomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, myelofibrosis, urinary bladder, ureter and related genitourinary cancers, lowering the burden of proof for veterans with these cancers to receive benefits.