Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 2:24 PM

After losing Senate bid, California's former U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee runs for Oakland mayor

By Doug Cunningham
Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee Wednesday announced a run for Mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website. Lee's mayoral campaign comes after she lost a 2024 U.S. Senate primary bid. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee Wednesday announced a run for Mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website. Lee's mayoral campaign comes after she lost a 2024 U.S. Senate primary bid. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep Barbara Lee on Wednesday announced a run for mayor of Oakland, Calif. She also launched a campaign website.

"Oaklanders have always overcome challenges by coming together," Lee said in her X post. "At this critical moment, we must not be a city divided, but a community united."

Advertisement

Lee's mayoral campaign comes after she lost a U.S. Senate primary bid.

She said she is running for Oakland mayor to unite the city and make it stronger and safe.

Related

Oakland voters recalled Mayor Sheng Thao in November after her home was searched by the FBI.

Lee, 78, had been in Congress representing Oakland since 1998, but she decided last year not to seek re-election to that seat.

On her campaign website, Lee said in a statement, "Working together, we will provide shelter/services/programs to our unhoused residents, invest in public safety and violence prevention programs, and provide more housing, education, and economic development in historically underrepresented communities."

She said she would be a hands-on mayor.

She was a progressive icon in Congress and has strong name recognition in Oakland.

A special mayoral election is scheduled for April 15.

Advertisement

Lee was one of 21 congressional Democrats who wrote to the Drug Enforcement Administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland in April 2024 urging a swift federal rescheduling of marijuana.

It is currently classified as a Schedule 1 drug and treated as a hard drug with no medicinal value by federal law.

In July, Lee co-sponsored impeachment articles against Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.; Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.; Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.; and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday in a court filing Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the alleged Jan. 6 election conspiracy by President-Elect Donald Trump.
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration's $332 million in grants will modernize airports in 32 states
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration continued to tie up loose ends with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by announcing $332 million in grants for 171 projects in 32 states on Wednesday.
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Officials accuse JetBlue passenger of opening emergency door of plane
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A JetBlue passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door and deployed the slide of a taxiing airplane before leaving Boston's Logan International Airport on Tuesday night, bringing the flight to a halt.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block hush-money sentencing
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block criminal sentencing in his hush-money case in New York set for Friday in Manhattan.
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000.
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A windstorm that is generating gusts up to hurricane strength is fanning three wildfires in Southern California, sending thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the blazes engulf residences and other structures Tue
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance.
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The sister of OpenAI Sam Altman filed a federal lawsuit against her brother on Monday charging that he sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was an adolescent, causing her depression, emotional distress and mental a
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Veterans Affairs more cancers have been added to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits.
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has seized two luxury Miami condos owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Justice Department: Garland will release partial special counsel Trump Jan. 6 report
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement