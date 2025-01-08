Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 10:10 AM

ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000

By Doug Cunningham
Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000.

"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a statement. "Health care stood out in the second half of the year, creating more jobs than any other sector."

Advertisement

The bulk of new jobs -- 112,000 -- were in the service sector, while 10,000 goods-producing jobs were added in December. ADP found annual pay rose 4.6% year-over-year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics non-farm payrolls jobs report will be out Friday. Dow Jones-polled economists expect that number to be 155,000, a significant drop from November's higher-than-expected total of 227,000.

Related

Large companies with more than 500 employees led December jobs creation at 97,000.

Within the services sector ADP found education and health services led job creation with 57,000 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality added 22,000.

By geographic region, the West created 82,000 jobs. The South and Northeast each created 19,000 December private sector jobs while the Midwest added 7,000.

Advertisement

Annual pay increased the most in construction sector jobs, growing by 5.1%. Workers changing jobs saw the highest pay increases at 7.1%.

Workers who stayed at their jobs saw 4.6% pay increases.

Financial activities job pay was up 4.9%.

Medium-sized employers increased pay the most at 4.8%, followed by large firms at 4.6% and businesses with 20-49 employees had a 4.6% year-over-year pay increase.

ADP's private sector job report is based on employer payroll information.

Latest Headlines

Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A windstorm that is generating gusts up to hurricane strength is fanning three wildfires in Southern California, sending thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the blazes engulf residences and other structures Tue
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance.
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The sister of OpenAI Sam Altman filed a federal lawsuit against her brother on Monday charging that he sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was an adolescent, causing her depression, emotional distress and mental a
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Veterans Affairs more cancers have been added to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits.
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has seized two luxury Miami condos owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and proxy militias of committing genocide in the Northeast African nation's nearly 2-year-old civil war.
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump threatened the sovereignty of Panama, Greenland and Canada during a wide-ranging and often rambling press conference on Tuesday.
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- As Girl Scout cookie season gets underway, two flavors of the sought-after treats will be retired later this year. Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will be discontinued at the end of the 2025 selling season.
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Southern California's Palisades Fire, fueled by a strong windstorm, has grown to 1,261 acres and prompted the city of Los Angeles to declare a state of emergency as 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is closing out his tenure of two terms, offered a "Parting Prescription for America" on Tuesday to relieve "pain, disconnection and division" in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement