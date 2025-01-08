Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million

Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance. President Joe Biden said ACA enrollment nearly doubled during his term. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total, the White House said Wednesday. The White House announced that 45 million people now have ACA health insurance, also known as Obamacare, with one week to go in this year's enrollment period. Advertisement

"Today, we have once again set a record when it comes to ensuring access to affordable, quality health care: nearly 24 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "That means that enrollment has nearly doubled since I took office."

Biden's statement said the upsurge in enrollment is not a coincidence.

He said when he took office he promised the American peoiple that he "would bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, make signing up for coverage easier, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid."

Biden said his administration delivered on that promise.

"I'm proud that my Administration delivered -- even as Republican elected officials, who have been eager to put millions of Americans' coverage at risk, stood in the way," Biden's statement added. "I urge Congress to double down on the progress we have made and ensure Americans have access to quality, affordable health care by extending the ACA premium tax credit this year."

According to the White House more Americans have health insurance than ever before. The uninsured rate is at record lows.

Among the actions the Biden administration took is what the White House said is the largest ever outreach and enrollment assistance, especially in rural or underserved communities.

But the Biden administration warned Wednesday that the efforts to lower costs and expand coverage under the ACA "are now in danger."

"If Republicans in Congress take away the enhanced premium tax credits that make ACA coverage more affordable, premiums will skyrocket and people will lose coverage," the White House said.

For a single parent making $50,000 a year, ACA premiums could increase by $1600 a year without the enhanced tax credits.

A retired couple earning $85,000 a year could see ACA premiums rise by $18,000 a year without the tax credits.

Loss of those credits would result in an estimated 3-5 million people becoming uninsured, according to the White House.

The Medicaid expansion helped drive the ACA enrollment to over 45 million.

The White House said Biden administration actions cutting red tape made applying for Medicaid coverage easier while making sure people have access " to the care they need when they need it."

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program won prices 38% to 79% lower for ten specific drugs in the first round of negotiations, according to the White House.

As those reductions kick in they will be $6 billion per year lower than what Medicare currently pays.

Medicare enrollees will also have annual out-of-pocket drug costs capped at $2,000 in 2025, with insulin prices limited to $35 per month.