Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 9:19 AM

Affordable Care Act 2025 enrollment hits record at nearly 24 million

By Doug Cunningham
Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance. President Joe Biden said ACA enrollment nearly doubled during his term. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total. The White House said Wednesday over 45 million people now have ACA health insurance. President Joe Biden said ACA enrollment nearly doubled during his term. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act for 2025, a record-breaking total, the White House said Wednesday.

The White House announced that 45 million people now have ACA health insurance, also known as Obamacare, with one week to go in this year's enrollment period.

Advertisement

"Today, we have once again set a record when it comes to ensuring access to affordable, quality health care: nearly 24 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "That means that enrollment has nearly doubled since I took office."

Biden's statement said the upsurge in enrollment is not a coincidence.

Related

He said when he took office he promised the American peoiple that he "would bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, make signing up for coverage easier, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid."

Biden said his administration delivered on that promise.

"I'm proud that my Administration delivered -- even as Republican elected officials, who have been eager to put millions of Americans' coverage at risk, stood in the way," Biden's statement added. "I urge Congress to double down on the progress we have made and ensure Americans have access to quality, affordable health care by extending the ACA premium tax credit this year."

Advertisement

According to the White House more Americans have health insurance than ever before. The uninsured rate is at record lows.

Among the actions the Biden administration took is what the White House said is the largest ever outreach and enrollment assistance, especially in rural or underserved communities.

But the Biden administration warned Wednesday that the efforts to lower costs and expand coverage under the ACA "are now in danger."

"If Republicans in Congress take away the enhanced premium tax credits that make ACA coverage more affordable, premiums will skyrocket and people will lose coverage," the White House said.

For a single parent making $50,000 a year, ACA premiums could increase by $1600 a year without the enhanced tax credits.

A retired couple earning $85,000 a year could see ACA premiums rise by $18,000 a year without the tax credits.

Loss of those credits would result in an estimated 3-5 million people becoming uninsured, according to the White House.

The Medicaid expansion helped drive the ACA enrollment to over 45 million.

The White House said Biden administration actions cutting red tape made applying for Medicaid coverage easier while making sure people have access " to the care they need when they need it."

Advertisement

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation program won prices 38% to 79% lower for ten specific drugs in the first round of negotiations, according to the White House.

As those reductions kick in they will be $6 billion per year lower than what Medicare currently pays.

Medicare enrollees will also have annual out-of-pocket drug costs capped at $2,000 in 2025, with insulin prices limited to $35 per month.

Latest Headlines

ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
ADP: December private payroll growth lower than expected at 122,000
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Private employers added 122,000 seasonally adjusted U.S. jobs in December, according to a Wednesday report from payroll company ADP. Dow Jones economists expected 136,000.
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Windstorms power three Southern California wildfires
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A windstorm that is generating gusts up to hurricane strength is fanning three wildfires in Southern California, sending thousands of residents fleeing their homes as the blazes engulf residences and other structures Tue
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sister of OpenAI's Sam Altman claims sexual abuse in lawsuit, family denies
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The sister of OpenAI Sam Altman filed a federal lawsuit against her brother on Monday charging that he sexually assaulted her repeatedly when she was an adolescent, causing her depression, emotional distress and mental a
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration expands cancer coverage for vets exposed to burn pits
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Veterans Affairs more cancers have been added to the list of those presumed related to veterans affected by burn pit exposure, widening the net for care and benefits.
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. seizes luxury Miami condos linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has seized two luxury Miami condos owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch.
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. declares Sudan's paramilitary and proxy forces are committing genocide
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The United States has accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and proxy militias of committing genocide in the Northeast African nation's nearly 2-year-old civil war.
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump threatened the sovereignty of Panama, Greenland and Canada during a wide-ranging and often rambling press conference on Tuesday.
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- As Girl Scout cookie season gets underway, two flavors of the sought-after treats will be retired later this year. Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies will be discontinued at the end of the 2025 selling season.
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Southern California's Palisades Fire, fueled by a strong windstorm, has grown to 1,261 acres and prompted the city of Los Angeles to declare a state of emergency as 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate.
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who is closing out his tenure of two terms, offered a "Parting Prescription for America" on Tuesday to relieve "pain, disconnection and division" in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement