Jan. 7, 2025 / 7:49 PM

Windstorm fans flames, forces evacuations in southern California

By Mike Heuer
A woman carries her pet dog as she evacuates a neighborhood threatened by the Palisades wildfire in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Tuesday as a windstorm affects much of the coastal area of southern California. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A windstorm is threatening to spread a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in southern California and could trigger more fires as evacuations are underway.

Weather forecasters say the windstorm has sustained winds of up to 80 mph and could have gusts of up to 100 mph that could spread the Pacific Palisades brush fire and others that might flare up in the area.

The high winds began gusting Tuesday afternoon and are affecting much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties with peak wind speeds expected during the overnight hours early Wednesday morning.

Red flag warnings are in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday in the Malibu area, Calabasas, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.

The San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway corridors also are under red flag warnings.

An estimated 24,000 people have evacuated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood that is located along the Pacific Coast about 20 miles west of Los Angeles, the New York Times reported.

The evacuation has snarled traffic along Interstate 10 between Santa Monica and Los Angeles and turned the relatively short drive into a nearly two-hour trek.

The fire started Tuesday morning and has an unknown cause, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The fire grew to 772 acres by Tuesday afternoon with smoke clinging to a local ridge and forcing the closure of the part of the Pacific Coast Highway and several local schools.

With wind speeds expected to increase through the evening hours and overnight, the fire and any others in the area are likely to spread.

The high winds have forced officials at Southern California Edison to shut off power to more than 8,000 customers in Los Angeles,Riverside and Ventura counties due to an elevated fire risk.

San Diego Gas and Electric likewise might shut off power for up to 65,000 customers in areas south of Riverside Country.

Especially strong winds are forecast in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, which raises the potential for wildfires in those locales.

