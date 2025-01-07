Trending
November job openings up slightly at 8.1 million

By Clyde Hughes
A now-hiring sign is seen outside a fast food restaurant in Wilmington, California on January 27, 2021. A new report said November job openings lag from the same time in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A now-hiring sign is seen outside a fast food restaurant in Wilmington, California on January 27, 2021. A new report said November job openings lag from the same time in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. job openings rose slightly in November, exceeding expectations, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The monthly Job Opening and Labor Turnover report showed that there were 8.1 million U.S. job openings on the final day of December, up from 7.8 million in October.

Professional and business services saw the biggest increase in job openings at 273,000 followed by finance insurance at 105,000 and private educational services with 38,000 more openings.

The information sector had 89,000 fewer job openings in November. The report said employers made 5.3 million hires, roughly the same from the previous month but down 300,000 from the same time last year.

Total separations, which include quits, layoffs, and discharges, among other separations in November were 5.1 million, down 287,000 from 2023. Fewer people quit their jobs in November with 3.1 million voluntarily leaving their jobs, a decline of 451,000 from November 2023 and 218,000 lower from the month before.

About 85,000 fewer people quit their jobs in accommodation and food services while 22,000 fewer left their positions in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector.

The number of people laid off or had other discharges was up by 219,000 over the past year but remained steady from the month at 1.8 million. Layoffs and discharges increased in accommodation and food services over the year by 102,000.

