Jan. 7, 2025 / 11:53 PM

Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season

By Sheri Walsh
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors will be retired later this year. Girl Scout "S'mores" and "Toast-Yay!" cookies will be available for the last time this cookie-selling season, which runs from January through April 2025. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- As Girl Scout cookie-selling season gets underway, two flavors of the sought-after treats will be retired later this year.

Girl Scout "S'mores" and "Toast-Yay!" cookies will be available for the last time through April, before they are gone forever.

"Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious," a Girl Scouts of the USA spokesperson teased without revealing a reason for the retirements.

This is not the first time GSUSA has retired a cookie flavor in its 112-year history. Two years ago "Raspberry Rally" was discontinued right before an online frenzy revealed its popularity with boxes being resold on eBay for as much as $30 a piece.

No word on whether S'mores or Toast-Yay could enjoy the same popularity resurgence as the Girl Scout organization looks to refresh its offerings.

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies, including the popular Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs, typically cost $7 each, depending on the flavor and location. The price has gone up a dollar a box over the last two years.

S'mores cookies -- the "crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling" -- were first introduced in 2017.

Girl Scouts of the USA
Toast-Yay! -- the "toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing" -- debuted in 2021.

Girl Scouts of the USA

"This is the last season you'll be able to get your hands on Toast-Yay! And Girl Scout S'mores. Yep, you heard that right -- they're going out with a bang, and you'll want to stock up before they're gone for good," GSUSA wrote Tuesday.

"These sweet staples have been fan favorites for years, and now's your chance to say goodbye in the most delicious way possible."

