Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2025 / 8:51 PM

CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York

By Mike Heuer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Champlain, N.Y., seized several shipments of counterfeit jewelry containing fake Tiffany &amp; Company branding throughout December and the first week in January. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Champlain, N.Y., seized several shipments of counterfeit jewelry containing fake Tiffany & Company branding throughout December and the first week in January. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers have seized several shipments of counterfeit Tiffany & Company jewelry in the Champlain Port of Entry in Champlain, N.Y.

CBP officers intercepted multiple shipments from December through Monday and seized them for intellectual property rights violations, the CBP announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"CBP continues to play a crucial role in protecting the consumer and businesses from the importation of fraudulent merchandise," said Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson.

"I'm proud of the outstanding job our officers and import specialists do in targeting these shipments and identifying these violations," Bronson added.

Related

The items include necklaces that appear to be high-end jewelry but contain counterfeit Tiffany & Company labeling designed to increase their value, according to the CBP.

If the items were genuine, they would have carried manufacturer's suggested retail prices totaling $29,989, according to the CBP.

Whenever an item contains a trademark or copy right that infringes upon those registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the CBP seizes them for intellectual property rights violations.

The CBP also could seize items that are misclassified, have false country-of-origin markings, raise valuation issues or pose health or safety risks.

Advertisement

"Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America's innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers," CBP officials said.

Importing counterfeit or pirated merchandise also is illegal and could make individual consumers liable for fines even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated items.

Anyone with information regarding the suspected importation of counterfeit merchandise into the United States can use the CBP's E-Allegation reporting tool to report it to the CBP.

Latest Headlines

Windstorm fans flames, forces evacuations in southern California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Windstorm fans flames, forces evacuations in southern California
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A windstorm is threatening to spread a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in southern California and could trigger more fires as evacuations are underway.
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at U.S. Capitol rotunda
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter is lying in state inside the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C., where Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson delivered eulogies Tuesday before family and lawmakers.
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Trump's latest motion to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A New York appeals court judge on Tuesday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's emergency motion, to delay this week's sentencing in his hush money case, one day after Judge Juan Merchan denied the same request.
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Laken Riley Act to require federal authorities to detain illegal migrants who have been convicted of theft and related crimes.
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana undertakes review of New Year's Day attack in New Orleans
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Louisiana officials are undertaking an extensive review of the New Year's Day attack that killed at least 14 and injured dozens more, state Attorney General Liz Murrill told the media Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. district judge blocks special counsel's report on Trump investigation for 3 days
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. district judge blocks special counsel's report on Trump investigation for 3 days
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday temporarily blocked release of a report of the investigation into President-elect Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
November job openings up slightly at 8.1 million
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
November job openings up slightly at 8.1 million
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Fewer people quit their jobs in November while total job openings in the United States were down more than 800,000 from the same time in 2023, the Labor Department said in their latest report.
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday it has finalized a rule that will remove medical bills from credit reports.
Meta names Dana White, two others to its board of directors
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Meta names Dana White, two others to its board of directors
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dana White, the president of and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of UFC, and a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, is one of three new members of Meta's board of directors, founder Mark Zuckerberg sa
Biden to name two new national monuments in California
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden to name two new national monuments in California
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation naming two new national monuments in California, protecting 848,000 acres of land the White House says are of scientific, cultural, ecological, and historical import
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court in Georgia election workers case
Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court in Georgia election workers case
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement