CBP seizes $30K in counterfeit Tiffany jewelry in New York

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Champlain, N.Y., seized several shipments of counterfeit jewelry containing fake Tiffany & Company branding throughout December and the first week in January. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers have seized several shipments of counterfeit Tiffany & Company jewelry in the Champlain Port of Entry in Champlain, N.Y. CBP officers intercepted multiple shipments from December through Monday and seized them for intellectual property rights violations, the CBP announced on Tuesday. Advertisement

"CBP continues to play a crucial role in protecting the consumer and businesses from the importation of fraudulent merchandise," said Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson.

"I'm proud of the outstanding job our officers and import specialists do in targeting these shipments and identifying these violations," Bronson added.

The items include necklaces that appear to be high-end jewelry but contain counterfeit Tiffany & Company labeling designed to increase their value, according to the CBP.

If the items were genuine, they would have carried manufacturer's suggested retail prices totaling $29,989, according to the CBP.

Whenever an item contains a trademark or copy right that infringes upon those registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the CBP seizes them for intellectual property rights violations.

The CBP also could seize items that are misclassified, have false country-of-origin markings, raise valuation issues or pose health or safety risks.

Advertisement

"Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America's innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers," CBP officials said.

Importing counterfeit or pirated merchandise also is illegal and could make individual consumers liable for fines even if they did not intend to import counterfeit or pirated items.

Anyone with information regarding the suspected importation of counterfeit merchandise into the United States can use the CBP's E-Allegation reporting tool to report it to the CBP.