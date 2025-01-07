Former President Jimmy Carter arrives in Washington, D.C., for 3-day state funeral

1 of 5 | The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson from the U.S. Navy Memorial to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Mark Schiefelbein/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A plane carrying the casket and family of former President Jimmy Carter arrived outside of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for a 3-day state funeral in the nation's capital. The Boeing 747 -- with the 28000 tail number typically designated Air Force One when the current president is on board -- arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at about 2 p.m. local time. Advertisement

The flight, dubbed "Special Air Mission 39" to honor Carter's place as the nation's 39th president, lifted off from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia on Tuesday. He had been in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta since Saturday.

James Earl Carter Jr. died on Dec. 29 at age 100 in his modest, longtime home in the small town of Plains, Ga., where he was born and raised.

The longest-living American president had been in hospice care for more than a year. His death followed that of his beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. The two had known each other for more than 90 years. Carter's mother, Lillian Carter, was a nurse who helped deliver Rosalynn in 1927.

Advertisement

Jimmy Carter dies at 100: a look back at the 39th president

Jimmy Carter in 1946. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and joined the Navy that year. UPI File Photo | License Photo

The U.S. Navy Memorial was the motorcade's first stop to honor Carter's service as a lieutenant submariner.

Members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court and scores of other dignitaries gathered at the U.S. Capitol for a lying-in-state ceremony.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver one of the eulogies, as is President Joe Biden.

The afternoon service on Tuesday in the Capitol rotunda will see some of Carter's many grandchildren as honorary pallbearers.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also will deliver eulogies and lay a wreath.

On Thursday, Carter's body will return to his home state for a private service at the Maranatha Baptist Church -- where the Nobel Peace Prize winner often taught Sunday School until a few short years ago -- before his burial next to the former first lady at the family home in Plains.

The property was deeded by Carter to the National Park Service and will transition to a national historic site to open as early as this summer.

There are no other events open to the public afterward.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in the nation's capital, thousands are expected to flock to D.C. to stand in frigid temperatures to pay respects to the noted humanitarian and former world leader from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, and 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Carter's body will then travel to Washington National Cathedral for his National Funeral Service, where Biden will a eulogy.

According to officials, street closures in the capital related to the state funeral and its listed times are subject to change, and the public should expect parking restrictions to be in place.