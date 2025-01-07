Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 7, 2025 / 2:18 PM

U.S. district judge blocks special counsel's report on Trump investigation for 3 days

By Chris Benson
A U.S. district judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of a report of the investigation into President-elect Donald Trump (pictured in November) by Special Counsel Jack Smith. File Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
1 of 2 | A U.S. district judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of a report of the investigation into President-elect Donald Trump (pictured in November) by Special Counsel Jack Smith. File Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday temporarily blocked the release of a report of the investigation into President-elect Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

It prevents the U.S. Justice Department and Smith from releasing the long-awaited report for three days while the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reviews an emergency motion to block its release over a separate legal case that involves Trump's co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

Advertisement

In an emergency motion filed Monday night, lawyers for Nauta and De Oliveira asked Cannon, 44, to stop Smith from issuing the so-called Final Report on the grounds that it will irreparably harm their clients.

Cannon, a Trump-appointee, oversaw the classified documents case against the incoming president. She ruled last summer to dismiss the case against Trump, believing that Smith's appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Related

On Tuesday, she said she was acting "to preserve the status quo" until the high court makes its ruling.

Cannon wrote in her three-page ruling that Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department, Smith and others involved in the case were "temporarily enjoined" from "releasing, sharing, or transmitting the Final Report or any drafts of such report outside the Department of Justice" or from otherwise "releasing, distributing, conveying, or sharing with anyone" outside the federal government.

Advertisement

Her three-day order remains after an appeals court decision resolves the issue "unless the Eleventh Circuit orders otherwise," Cannon wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump lawyers say they reviewed a draft of Smith's final report on the federal investigations and asked Cannon to act despite the fact Trump is no longer a defendant, himself, in the case.

"As a former and soon-to-be president, uniquely familiar with the pernicious consequences of lawfare perpetrated by Smith, his office, and others at DOJ, President Trump should be permitted to participate in these proceedings," Trump's court filing read in part.

Smith planned to send his two-volume report to Garland on Tuesday, according to a court document.

But Trump's legal team asked Cannon to "immediately order Smith and his office not to transmit any aspect of the Report to the Attorney General before the Emergency Motion is resolved."

However, Garland "has not yet determined how to handle the report volume pertaining to this case, about which the parties were conferring at the time the defendants filed the motion, but the department can commit that the Attorney General will not release that volume to the public, if he does at all," before 10 a.m. Friday, NBC reported.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

November job openings up slightly at 8.1 million
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
November job openings up slightly at 8.1 million
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Fewer people quit their jobs in November while total job openings in the United States were down more than 800,000 from the same time in 2023, the Labor Department said in their latest report.
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CFPB announces final rule to remove medical bills from credit reports
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday it has finalized a rule that will remove medical bills from credit reports.
Meta names Dana White, two others to its board of directors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Meta names Dana White, two others to its board of directors
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dana White, the president of and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of UFC, and a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, is one of three new members of Meta's board of directors, founder Mark Zuckerberg sa
Biden to name two new national monuments in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to name two new national monuments in California
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign a proclamation naming two new national monuments in California, protecting 848,000 acres of land the White House says are of scientific, cultural, ecological, and historical import
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon lists Tencent, CATL as Chinese military companies
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The United States has labeled additional Chinese tech and social media firms as Beijing military companies, including multimedia firm Tencent and battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, better known as CATL.
Trump's classified documents co-defendants ask judge to stop release of special counsel report
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump's classified documents co-defendants ask judge to stop release of special counsel report
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Co-defendants in Donald Trump's since-dismissed classified documents case are calling on a federal judge to bar Special Counsel Jack Smith from releasing his so-called Final Report on his investigation.
Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences, or EXPLORE Act, into law to provide more access to national parks by expanding bike trails and sanctioning climbing anchors.
Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court in Georgia election workers case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court in Georgia election workers case
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York held former Mayor Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court Monday for failing to turn over information and $11 million in personal assets to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Bidens visit New Orleans, meet with families of terror attack victims
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Bidens visit New Orleans, meet with families of terror attack victims
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled Monday to Louisiana following the recent New Year's Day terror attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in New Orleans.
U.S. temporarily eases some restrictions on Syria following fall of Assad regime
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. temporarily eases some restrictions on Syria following fall of Assad regime
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday temporarily eased sanction restrictions targeting Syria to facilitate transactions with the Middle Eastern country's interim government and the flow of humanitarian aid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
Biden signs bipartisan outdoor recreation EXPLORE Act into law
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement