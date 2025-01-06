CES 2025 event showcases latest in AI, tech gadgets

1 of 5 | Attendees walk by CES signage at the 2025 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. The Consumer Electronics Show's massive tech event, which is heavy on Artificial Intelligence this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is open to trades in the consumer technology industry Tuesday through Friday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 International CES, which bills itself as the "most powerful tech event in the world," gets underway this week in Las Vegas with more new gadgets than ever, including an electric spoon to limit salt intake, AI companion robots, flooring to prevent fractures and camera-ready birdhouses. More than 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups, are showing off their gadgets in an effort to solve thousands of problems ranging from simple to life-changing. Advertisement

The Consumer Electronics Show's massive tech event, which is heavy on artificial intelligence this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is open to trades in the consumer technology industry Tuesday through Friday, with products being introduced to the press on Monday.

"During the ultimate pre-show event, CES Unveiled gave an exclusive first look at cutting-edge tech from top brands, emerging startups and visionary thinkers," CES wrote Monday in a post on X, while showcasing some of the newest gadgets.

"Seeing new products is the number one reason people attend -- which means they come ready to explore and engage with the tech that's changing how we live," according to event organizers.

In addition to myriad smart home devices, laptops and TVs, AI robots appear to be dominating the event. TCL is debuting the "world's first modular AI companion robot," named Ai Me. The robot can recognize objects and record videos using AI, while autonomously navigating any space.

Samsung's Ballie is also a rolling robot, that was featured at the CES 2024 event, but is available to ship to consumers this year. Mi-Mo, by Japanese firm Jizai, looks like a desk lamp and is a general purpose AI robot that "thinks, acts and adapts" on its own.

Health tech products are also taking center stage with Kirin's Electric Salt Spoon mimicking the taste of salt in food, but without the bad health effects. Users, especially those on low-sodium diet restrictions, can select one of four levels of saltiness. Kirin sells the spoon in Japan for approximately $125 USD. It is currently not available in the United States.

Other health gadgets include Eli's Hormometer, which is the first saliva-based hormone monitoring system that is tied to an app in your phone.

And there is Bodyfriend 733, a healthcare robotic chair that is equipped with AI technology to monitor biometric data and to provide massage and physical therapy benefits.

YellowScan Navigator is a mounted device for an aerial drone that allows exploration underwater and ground topography, using LiDAR technology. The device can be used for dredging, submarine archaeology, coastal oceanography and river or lake analysis.

Shinobi Flooring is also on display at CES. It bills itself as soft enough to prevent fractures yet firm enough for wheelchairs.

Birdfy is showcasing a number of camera ready AI birdhouses to give birdwatchers a closer view of their feathered friends. The feeder cameras notify users when birds are detected via the app and auto-captures the bird for viewing.

A stringless smart guitar allows users to start playing and singing, "regardless of their musical background." LiberLive said its C1, which is on display at CES, is designed for music backing. The smart guitar retails for $499 USD.

And there is even a flying car at this year's CES. Xpeng AeroHT is showing off a scaled model of its Land Aircraft Carrier. The modular six-wheeled vehicle combines an extended-range electric minivan and a large people-carrying electric drone, folded in the back.

Not to be outdone, Toyota is introducing its futuristic $10 billion Woven City in Japan, where the auto giant will open its "living laboratory" this year. Residents living in the city will have access to futuristic projects to use and incorporate into their daily lives.

A musician demonstrates the LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar during CES 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 5, 2025. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo