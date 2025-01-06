Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 6:57 PM

CES 2025 event showcases latest in AI, tech gadgets

By Sheri Walsh
Attendees walk by CES signage at the 2025 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. The Consumer Electronics Show's massive tech event, which is heavy on Artificial Intelligence this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is open to trades in the consumer technology industry Tuesday through Friday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Attendees walk by CES signage at the 2025 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. The Consumer Electronics Show's massive tech event, which is heavy on Artificial Intelligence this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is open to trades in the consumer technology industry Tuesday through Friday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 International CES, which bills itself as the "most powerful tech event in the world," gets underway this week in Las Vegas with more new gadgets than ever, including an electric spoon to limit salt intake, AI companion robots, flooring to prevent fractures and camera-ready birdhouses.

More than 4,500 exhibitors, including 1,400 startups, are showing off their gadgets in an effort to solve thousands of problems ranging from simple to life-changing.

Advertisement

The Consumer Electronics Show's massive tech event, which is heavy on artificial intelligence this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, is open to trades in the consumer technology industry Tuesday through Friday, with products being introduced to the press on Monday.

"During the ultimate pre-show event, CES Unveiled gave an exclusive first look at cutting-edge tech from top brands, emerging startups and visionary thinkers," CES wrote Monday in a post on X, while showcasing some of the newest gadgets.

"Seeing new products is the number one reason people attend -- which means they come ready to explore and engage with the tech that's changing how we live," according to event organizers.

In addition to myriad smart home devices, laptops and TVs, AI robots appear to be dominating the event. TCL is debuting the "world's first modular AI companion robot," named Ai Me. The robot can recognize objects and record videos using AI, while autonomously navigating any space.

Samsung's Ballie is also a rolling robot, that was featured at the CES 2024 event, but is available to ship to consumers this year. Mi-Mo, by Japanese firm Jizai, looks like a desk lamp and is a general purpose AI robot that "thinks, acts and adapts" on its own.

Health tech products are also taking center stage with Kirin's Electric Salt Spoon mimicking the taste of salt in food, but without the bad health effects. Users, especially those on low-sodium diet restrictions, can select one of four levels of saltiness. Kirin sells the spoon in Japan for approximately $125 USD. It is currently not available in the United States.

Advertisement

Other health gadgets include Eli's Hormometer, which is the first saliva-based hormone monitoring system that is tied to an app in your phone.

And there is Bodyfriend 733, a healthcare robotic chair that is equipped with AI technology to monitor biometric data and to provide massage and physical therapy benefits.

YellowScan Navigator is a mounted device for an aerial drone that allows exploration underwater and ground topography, using LiDAR technology. The device can be used for dredging, submarine archaeology, coastal oceanography and river or lake analysis.

Shinobi Flooring is also on display at CES. It bills itself as soft enough to prevent fractures yet firm enough for wheelchairs.

Birdfy is showcasing a number of camera ready AI birdhouses to give birdwatchers a closer view of their feathered friends. The feeder cameras notify users when birds are detected via the app and auto-captures the bird for viewing.

A stringless smart guitar allows users to start playing and singing, "regardless of their musical background." LiberLive said its C1, which is on display at CES, is designed for music backing. The smart guitar retails for $499 USD.

And there is even a flying car at this year's CES. Xpeng AeroHT is showing off a scaled model of its Land Aircraft Carrier. The modular six-wheeled vehicle combines an extended-range electric minivan and a large people-carrying electric drone, folded in the back.

Advertisement

Not to be outdone, Toyota is introducing its futuristic $10 billion Woven City in Japan, where the auto giant will open its "living laboratory" this year. Residents living in the city will have access to futuristic projects to use and incorporate into their daily lives.

New technology is showcased at CES 2025

A musician demonstrates the LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar during CES 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 5, 2025. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Monday to Louisiana following the recent New Year's Day terror attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured, according to multiple reports.
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, said he will leave his post in February, giving President Donald Trump a chance to fill one of the top positions on the powerful central bank.
Trump attorneys file for another delay in hush money sentencing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump attorneys file for another delay in hush money sentencing
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump asked New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday to delay sentencing in his criminal hush money case because questions over his immunity remain under appeal.
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A joint meeting of Congress, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, certified Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory on Monday, four years after he stoked a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday that it is suing over President Joe Biden's decision to block its sales agreement and a domestic competitor and union over their actions to scuttle the deal.
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday action to protect the entire U.S. East coast, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean off the shores of California, Oregon, and Washington to limit oil drilling in those area
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another injured after they became buried by an avalanche over the weekend in Wyoming, authorities said.
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and the National Football League have announced a combined $1 million donation to support victims of the city's New Year's terrorist attack.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, becoming the latest world leader to meet with the president-elect ahead of his inauguration later this month.
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack failed to detonate two improvised explosive devices he had planted along the city's famed French Quarter prior to ramming his truck into a crowd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement