U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 10:22 AM / Updated at 11:22 AM

Congress to certify Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions

By Joe Fisher
Congress on Monday will certify President-elect Donald Trump's election win amid blizzard conditions in Washington. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 8 | Congress on Monday will certify President-elect Donald Trump's election win amid blizzard conditions in Washington. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Donald Trump will be certified the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday, four years after stoking a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The president-elect falsely claimed he won the election in 2020, leading to calls to block its certification. No calls are coming to block certification this time as Democrats have not objected to the result.

Law enforcement, including Capitol police, have taken precautions ahead of Monday's gathering of Congress. The Capitol is heavily secured in preparation for what has typically been a ceremonial proceeding.

The certification takes place before a joint session of Congress at 1 p.m. EST. Most certifications are completed in short order.

Related

The riot on Jan. 6, 2021, resulted in criminal charges for 1,265 people from all across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. More than 450 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding Capitol officers. About 140 police officers were assaulted.

More than 700 defendants pleaded guilty and 749 were sentenced.

Trump was also charged for his role in trying to stop the certification. He was indicted on four criminal counts for conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The trial was met with long delays as Trump argued he has presidential immunity. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have a presumption of immunity. Smith is bringing Trump's prosecution to an end and resigning ahead of his Inauguration Day.

Trump has vowed to pardon Jan. 6 rioters on his first day in office. He will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Some of the Capitol police gave key testimony to the Congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack. In a story published by The Washington Post on Saturday, former Capitol police Sgt. Anquilino Gonell called Trump's plan to pardon rioters a "betrayal."

Along with heightened security, the U.S. Capitol is in the path of a storm system that is forecasted to bring up to 10 inches of snow. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the certification will go on regardless of the weather conditions.

Congress certifies Electoral College vote

Vice President Mike Pence, R-Ind., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., preside over the Electoral College votes for certification after working through the night at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

