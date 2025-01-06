U.S. temporarily eases some restrictions on Syria following fall of Assad regime

Workers unload humanitarian aid, from Saudi Arabia plane at Damascus International Airport in Syria, on Thursday on January 2, 2025. International planes loaded with aid unload their cargo at Damascus International Airport for the first time under the control of the new Syrian government. On Monday, the United States temporarily eased some restrictions on Syria to permit transactions with the Syrian government and support the flow of humanitarian aid. Photo by Omar Haj Kadour/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday temporarily eased sanction restrictions targeting Syria to facilitate transactions with the Middle Eastern country's interim government and the flow of humanitarian aid. The sanctions easement -- known as Syria General License 24, which was issued by the U.S. Treasury -- will be in place for six months permitting transactions with the Syrian government, including the sale, supply and donation of energy sources, such as petroument, natural gas and electricity. Advertisement

Syria under its former dictator President Bashar al-Assad is among the most heavily sanctioned nation by the United States, Britain and other Western democracies and the easement on Monday is a sign of good faith being outstretched to the country's people and interim government, which took control of Syria after its multi-decade regime fell to a fast-moving rebellion on Dec. 8.

The move, however, does not remove individual sanctions, nor permit transactions involving military or intelligence entities or with Iran and Russia, which had for years propped up the embattled Assad regime.

Treasury officials said the easement is to help ensure sanctions do not impede essential services and the functions of government.

Advertisement

"The end of Bashar al-Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Monday in a statement.

"During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria."

Al-Assad had ruled the country since 2000, taking over following the death of his father who had helmed Syria since taking it in a bloodless army-backed coup in 1970.

The country then became isolated on the international stage by international sanctions imposed over Assad's brutal repression of his people amid a civil war that lasted nearly 15 years.