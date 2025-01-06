Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 9:57 PM

U.S. temporarily eases some restrictions on Syria following fall of Assad regime

By Darryl Coote
Workers unload humanitarian aid, from Saudi Arabia plane at Damascus International Airport in Syria, on Thursday on January 2, 2025. International planes loaded with aid unload their cargo at Damascus International Airport for the first time under the control of the new Syrian government. On Monday, the United States temporarily eased some restrictions on Syria to permit transactions with the Syrian government and support the flow of humanitarian aid. Photo by Omar Haj Kadour/UPI
Workers unload humanitarian aid, from Saudi Arabia plane at Damascus International Airport in Syria, on Thursday on January 2, 2025. International planes loaded with aid unload their cargo at Damascus International Airport for the first time under the control of the new Syrian government. On Monday, the United States temporarily eased some restrictions on Syria to permit transactions with the Syrian government and support the flow of humanitarian aid. Photo by Omar Haj Kadour/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday temporarily eased sanction restrictions targeting Syria to facilitate transactions with the Middle Eastern country's interim government and the flow of humanitarian aid.

The sanctions easement -- known as Syria General License 24, which was issued by the U.S. Treasury -- will be in place for six months permitting transactions with the Syrian government, including the sale, supply and donation of energy sources, such as petroument, natural gas and electricity.

Advertisement

Syria under its former dictator President Bashar al-Assad is among the most heavily sanctioned nation by the United States, Britain and other Western democracies and the easement on Monday is a sign of good faith being outstretched to the country's people and interim government, which took control of Syria after its multi-decade regime fell to a fast-moving rebellion on Dec. 8.

The move, however, does not remove individual sanctions, nor permit transactions involving military or intelligence entities or with Iran and Russia, which had for years propped up the embattled Assad regime.

Related

Treasury officials said the easement is to help ensure sanctions do not impede essential services and the functions of government.

Advertisement

"The end of Bashar al-Assad's brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said Monday in a statement.

"During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria."

Al-Assad had ruled the country since 2000, taking over following the death of his father who had helmed Syria since taking it in a bloodless army-backed coup in 1970.

The country then became isolated on the international stage by international sanctions imposed over Assad's brutal repression of his people amid a civil war that lasted nearly 15 years.

Latest Headlines

Judge denies Trump's request to delay hush money sentencing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Trump's request to delay hush money sentencing
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday denied President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay this week's sentencing in his criminal hush money case as questions over his immunity remain under appeal.
CES 2025 event showcases latest in AI, tech gadgets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CES 2025 event showcases latest in AI, tech gadgets
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 International CES, which bills itself as the "most powerful tech event in the world," gets underway this week in Las Vegas with thousands of new gadgets.
President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Monday to Louisiana following the recent New Year's Day terror attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured, according to multiple reports.
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, said he will leave his post in February, giving President Donald Trump a chance to fill one of the top positions on the powerful central bank.
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A joint meeting of Congress, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, certified Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory on Monday, four years after he stoked a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday that it is suing over President Joe Biden's decision to block its sales agreement and a domestic competitor and union over their actions to scuttle the deal.
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday action to protect the entire U.S. East coast, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean off the shores of California, Oregon, and Washington to limit oil drilling in those area
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another injured after they became buried by an avalanche over the weekend in Wyoming, authorities said.
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and the National Football League have announced a combined $1 million donation to support victims of the city's New Year's terrorist attack.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, becoming the latest world leader to meet with the president-elect ahead of his inauguration later this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement