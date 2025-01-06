President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack

1 of 2 | Candles with pictures of the victims of the New Year's Day truck attack were placed amongst rosaries at a memorial on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Monday to Louisiana following the recent New Year's Day terror attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured, according to multiple reports. The Bidens will land in New Orleans in the afternoon and are expected to meet with grieving families of the victims killed during Monday's terror attack, the White House confirmed. Advertisement

Authorities say Texas native and U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Dim Jabbar, 42, was a pledged ISIS loyalist who drove a rented pickup truck onto Bourbon Street before he was shot and killed by local police.

On Monday, Biden will meet with federal, state and local officials and also will attend an interfaith prayer service at 6 p.m. local time at the St. Louis Cathedral hosted by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

"Archbishop [Gregory Michael] Aymond continues to offer his prayers and condolences to those affected by this tragedy," the archdiocese said in a statement. "He asks that all join in prayer for our community today and every day as we work to build a culture that respects the life and dignity of all people."

Advertisement

Makeshift memorials had been created to honor victims ahead of the Biden's visit.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has stated that he intends to ask Biden to issue a disaster declaration to give the state greater flexibility in federal support as it takes its next steps.

Also on Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that for Mardi Gras festivities this year the city was granted a level one SEAR threat rating outside its typical level two rating, which Cantrell has been attempting to secure since 2019, NOLA reported.

"Mardi Gras 2025 is going to be the safest ever," the mayor said Sunday.