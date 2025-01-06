Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 3:49 PM

President, first lady to visit New Orleans, meet with families of victims of terror attack

By Chris Benson
Candles with pictures of the victims of the New Year's Day truck attack were placed amongst rosaries at a memorial on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Candles with pictures of the victims of the New Year's Day truck attack were placed amongst rosaries at a memorial on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel Monday to Louisiana following the recent New Year's Day terror attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured, according to multiple reports.

The Bidens will land in New Orleans in the afternoon and are expected to meet with grieving families of the victims killed during Monday's terror attack, the White House confirmed.

Advertisement

Authorities say Texas native and U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Dim Jabbar, 42, was a pledged ISIS loyalist who drove a rented pickup truck onto Bourbon Street before he was shot and killed by local police.

On Monday, Biden will meet with federal, state and local officials and also will attend an interfaith prayer service at 6 p.m. local time at the St. Louis Cathedral hosted by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Related

"Archbishop [Gregory Michael] Aymond continues to offer his prayers and condolences to those affected by this tragedy," the archdiocese said in a statement. "He asks that all join in prayer for our community today and every day as we work to build a culture that respects the life and dignity of all people."

Advertisement

Makeshift memorials had been created to honor victims ahead of the Biden's visit.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has stated that he intends to ask Biden to issue a disaster declaration to give the state greater flexibility in federal support as it takes its next steps.

Also on Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that for Mardi Gras festivities this year the city was granted a level one SEAR threat rating outside its typical level two rating, which Cantrell has been attempting to secure since 2019, NOLA reported.

"Mardi Gras 2025 is going to be the safest ever," the mayor said Sunday.

Latest Headlines

After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, said he will leave his post in February, giving President Donald Trump a chance to fill one of the top positions on the powerful central bank.
Trump attorneys file for another delay in hush money sentencing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump attorneys file for another delay in hush money sentencing
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Attorneys for President-elect Donald Trump asked New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday to delay sentencing in his criminal hush money case because questions over his immunity remain under appeal.
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A joint meeting of Congress, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, certified Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory on Monday, four years after he stoked a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nippon Steel, U.S. Steel sue over Biden decision to block sale
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday that it is suing over President Joe Biden's decision to block its sales agreement and a domestic competitor and union over their actions to scuttle the deal.
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Monday action to protect the entire U.S. East coast, eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean off the shores of California, Oregon, and Washington to limit oil drilling in those area
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another injured after they became buried by an avalanche over the weekend in Wyoming, authorities said.
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and the National Football League have announced a combined $1 million donation to support victims of the city's New Year's terrorist attack.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, becoming the latest world leader to meet with the president-elect ahead of his inauguration later this month.
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack failed to detonate two improvised explosive devices he had planted along the city's famed French Quarter prior to ramming his truck into a crowd.
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Sunday to raise Social Security benefits for millions of current and former public employees, potentially affecting millions of Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement