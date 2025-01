U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy pose for a photo Saturday during their meeting at the American leader's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy/ X

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, becoming the latest world leader to meet with the president-elect ahead of his inauguration later this month. The meeting took place on Saturday at Trump's Florida golf club resort. Pool reports state Meloni stayed the entire evening at the resort and dined with Trump, who introduced her to attendees as "a fantastic woman." Advertisement

Meloni, who took office in 2022, has been called Italy's first far-right leader since World War II.

"Nice evening with @realDonaldTrump whom I thank for the welcome," Meloni said on X, posting a picture of her standing beside the American president-elect.

"Ready to work together."

Details about the meeting were not released to the public.

Meloni's visit to Mar-a-Lago comes ahead of her meeting with President Joe Biden, who is to visit Italy from Thursday through Jan. 12.

It also comes after Trump has greeted other conservative world leaders at his club since his November election, including Hungary's authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, and Argentinian president, Javier Milei.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada also visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago in late November.

Trump is to be inaugurated as president of the United States on Jan. 20.