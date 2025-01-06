Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to prohibit offshore drilling in the U.S. East Coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean off the shores of California, Oregon, and Washington.
The White House said Biden made the move, which prohibits all new future oil and natural gas leasing in the areas, to protect coastal communities, marine ecosystems and local economies from the potential of oil spills and other impacts of offshore drilling. Nearly 40% of the U.S. population lives in the newly protected coastal communities.