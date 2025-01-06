Trending
Jan. 6, 2025 / 8:30 AM

Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the new democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sunday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a reception for the new democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sunday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to prohibit offshore drilling in the U.S. East Coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and the Pacific Ocean off the shores of California, Oregon, and Washington.

The White House said Biden made the move, which prohibits all new future oil and natural gas leasing in the areas, to protect coastal communities, marine ecosystems and local economies from the potential of oil spills and other impacts of offshore drilling. Nearly 40% of the U.S. population lives in the newly protected coastal communities.

The action also protects 44 million acres of the Northern Bering Sea up to the far northwest Alaska region.

"That drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet the nation's energy needs," Biden said in a statement. "It is not worth the risk.

"As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren."

The White House said that including the latest action by Biden, the president has conserved more land and water than any other president in history.

"From California to Florida, Republican and Democrat governors, members of Congress, and coastal communities alike have worked and called for greater protection of our ocean and coastlines from harms that offshore oil and natural gas drilling can bring," Biden said.

One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
One dead, one injured in Wyoming avalanche
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another injured after they became buried by an avalanche over the weekend in Wyoming, authorities said.
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, NFL donate $1M to victims of New Year's attack
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and the National Football League have announced a combined $1 million donation to support victims of the city's New Year's terrorist attack.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, becoming the latest world leader to meet with the president-elect ahead of his inauguration later this month.
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack failed to detonate two improvised explosive devices he had planted along the city's famed French Quarter prior to ramming his truck into a crowd.
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Sunday to raise Social Security benefits for millions of current and former public employees, potentially affecting millions of Americans.
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- While not likely to face its first stringent test until Monday morning rush hour, New York City's congestion pricing plan for drivers kicked off at midnight Sunday. Transportation leaders declare success amid pushback.
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The new year is ushering in a major winter storm across a wide swath of the United States, blasting large regions of the country with heavy snow and dangerous ice. 60 million people are under weather watches in 30 states
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing increased scrutiny and attention over its censorship of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli content as the war goes on.
Heaviest snow in decade targets Kan., Mo., as winter storm set to impact millions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Heaviest snow in decade targets Kan., Mo., as winter storm set to impact millions
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The body of former President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr. has begun a weeklong funeral procession to Carter's final resting place in Plains, Ga.
