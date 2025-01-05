Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2025 / 11:47 PM

FBI: 2 IEDs failed to detonate in New Orleans New Year's Day ramming attack

By Darryl Coote
The FBI on Sunday released video captured by U.S. Army veteran Samsud-Din Jabbar prior to killing 14 people in New Orleans early New Year's Day. Image courtesy of FBI/Release
The FBI on Sunday released video captured by U.S. Army veteran Samsud-Din Jabbar prior to killing 14 people in New Orleans early New Year's Day. Image courtesy of FBI/Release

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The suspect in the New Orleans New Year's Day terrorist attack failed to detonate two improvised explosive devices he had planted along the city's famed French Quarter prior to ramming his truck into a crowd, killing 14 people and injuring many others, the FBI said Sunday.

The suspect, 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran Samsud-Din Jabbar, was shot dead by police after he drove a rented pickup truck through a crowd of New Year's revelers on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street early Wednesday.

Advertisement

In an update on their investigation, FBI officials told reporters during a Sunday press conference that the IEDs failed to explode due to Jabbar being killed by police before detonating the devices, though it was unclear if they would have exploded as an incorrect detonating mechanism had been used.

The two explosive devices had been concealed in coolers.

Advertisement

FBI Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil said Jabbar placed the first IED at Bourbon and St. Peter Streets at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, before a person, unaware of its contents, dragged it a block away to Bourbon and Orleans.

Jabbar placed the second explosive at Bourbon and Toulouse Streets at about 2:20 a.m., Myrthil said.

The FBI on Sunday released surveillance video showing Jabbar leaving the devices by the side of the crowded road.

Preliminary tests indicated that the explosive material in the IEDs was likely R-Salt, which is uncommon in the United States. But Joshua Jackson, special agent in charge of the ATF's New Orleans field division, said Sunday that he expects further tests to show it to be RDX material, which is similar in appearance and chemical makeup to R-Salt but readily available in the United States.

RDX material had been found at Jabbar's Houston residence, where officials believe the IEDs were constructed.

The IEDs were not especially unique, he said, though the explosive material Jabbar used requires a detonator, which is not accessible to a common citizen, meaning the Texas native instead installed a so-called electric match as a substitute.

Advertisement

"He didn't use the right -- the correct -- device to set it off, and that is just indicative of his inexperience and lack of understanding of how that material might be set off," Jackson said.

He explained the IEDs were equipped with receivers and a transmitter was recovered from inside Jabbar's vehicle.

"So, we believe that the transmitter ... would have worked, but for New Orleans PD putting him down before he could get access to that transmitter and set off the devices," Jackson said.

Officials on Sunday also revealed that Jabbar had made at least two previous trips to New Orleans, one in October and the second in November.

Myrthil said Jabbar had stayed at a rental home in New Orleans on Oct. 30, and remained in the city for two days.

Donning Meta glasses, which have a built-in camera for recording and live-streaming purposes, Jabbar documented himself riding a bicycle through the city's French Quarter, Myrthil said, as the FBI released selections of that recording.

Myrthil said information from the public revealed that Jabbar was in New Orleans on Nov. 10, "but we are still piecing together the details of that trip."

He also said Jabbar had been wearing the Meta glasses during the attack, but they had not been activated.

Advertisement

The FBI has also learned that Jabbar had traveled to Cairo, Egypt, from June 22 to July 3, 2023. He then flew to Ontario, Canada, a few days later before returning to the United States on July 13 of that year.

"Our agents are getting answers as to where he went, who he met with and how those trips may or may not tie into his actions here in our city in New Orleans," Myrthil said.

The FBI and other investigative authorities believe that Jabbar, who claimed to have joined the Islamic State terrorist group, was radicalized online.

"All investigative details and evidence that we have now still supports that Jabbar acted alone here in New Orleans. We have not seen any indications of an accomplice in the United States, but we are still looking into potential associates in the U.S. and outside of our borders," Jackson said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Sunday to raise Social Security benefits for millions of current and former public employees, potentially affecting millions of Americans.
NYC congestion starts on schedule amid pushback
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC congestion starts on schedule amid pushback
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- While not likely to face its first stringent test until Monday morning rush hour, New York City's congestion pricing plan for drivers kicked off at midnight Sunday. Transportation leaders declare success amid pushback.
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The new year is ushering in a major winter storm across a wide swath of the United States, blasting large regions of the country with heavy snow and dangerous ice. 60 million people are under weather watches in 30 states
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing increased scrutiny and attention over its censorship of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli content as the war goes on.
Heaviest snow in decade targets Kan., Mo., as winter storm set to impact millions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Heaviest snow in decade targets Kan., Mo., as winter storm set to impact millions
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The body of former President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr. has begun a weeklong funeral procession to Carter's final resting place in Plains, Ga.
New Jersey's last-ditch suit to stop NYC congestion toll plan rejected by court
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Jersey's last-ditch suit to stop NYC congestion toll plan rejected by court
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court on Saturday rejected a last-ditch effort by the state of New Jersey to stop the imminent implementation of $9 "congestion pricing" tolls for drivers entering Manhattan during peak hours.
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Controversial Open Society Foundations founder George Soros and 18 others are recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Joe Biden announced Saturday.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court not to delay law banning TikTok
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justice Department urges Supreme Court not to delay law banning TikTok
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is petitioning the Supreme Court not to entertain President-elect Donald Trump's attempts to influence the court's decision related to a law that would ban TikTok in just over two weeks.
Jan. 6 rioter who received probation denied request to attend Trump inauguration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 rioter who received probation denied request to attend Trump inauguration
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge has denied the requested of convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist Russell Taylor to attend this month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement