Major winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days

A National Weather Service map shows the predicted path of a major winter storm system stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States on Saturday. Image Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Services is predicting a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States and impacting up to 62 million from Saturday through Monday. The storm could cause heavy snowfall amounts, dangerous icy conditions, rain, high winds and severe thunderstorms across the storm track stretching from east of the Rocky Mountains through the Mid-Atlantic region. Advertisement

CNN reports the storm will batter millions in at least a dozen states, causing rough travel conditions and potential power outages.

"The major winter storm will bring significant disruptions to the Central Plains by late Saturday, spreading to the Ohio Valley on Sunday," NWS forecasters said. "Severe travel delays are likely with the storm reaching the Mid-Atlantic by Sunday night into Monday."

The NWS is predicting moderate to heavy snowfall on Saturday in the northern High Plains and Central Plains on Saturday and up to a quarter-inch of freezing rain over parts of the middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley on Sunday.

"Widespread heavy snow will accompany the storm," NWS forecasters said. "Heavy snowfall is expected across areas from central Kansas to Ohio ... with a 60% to 90% chance of at least 8 inches of snow on Sunday."

The NWS said the "heaviest snowfall in over a decade" could impact some locales north, especially those located north of Interstate 70 in the northern High Plains and Central Plains.

Heavy snow is expected from the Central Plains to the Ohio Valley on Sunday and heavy lake-effect snow along the windward areas near Lake Ontario on Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph combined with heavy snow could create blizzard conditions over the Central Plains.

"Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous with impassible roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded" in parts of the Central Plains, NWS forecasters said.

A low pressure system over the southern High Plains on Saturday will move eastward into the Ohio Valley by Monday and disrupt local travel with winter weather from Saturday through Monday.

Parts of the lower Mississippi Valley could see severe Thunderstorms on Sunday.

The northern Mid-Atlantic also could see moderate to heavy snowfall developing overnight Sunday into Monday.

The middle Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley could experience freezing rain and ice as sleet and freezing rain move from eastern Kansas and the Ozark Mountains into the Ohio Valley.

"Dangerous travel is anticipated with tree damage and power outages likely in areas with over a quarter-inch of ice accumulation," NWS forecasters said.

The icy conditions are expected to move into the central Appalachian Mountains overnight Sunday.

The storm front will move into the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday and raise the likelihood of severe thunderstorms through Monday morning.

Cold air will move over the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, causing moderate to heavy lake-effect snow in the Great Lakes and along up-slope areas in the central Appalachians on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be from single digits and teens in the Plains and Midwest, with 20s to 30s forecast for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, NBC News reported.

Overnight lows will dip as low as -20 degrees, with wind chill values around -40 degrees in the northern Plains.