Jan. 4, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Congress reportedly notified of $8B arms sale to Israel

By Simon Druker
The U.S. State Department is warning Congress of its intention to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel (IDF soldiers pictured), multiple media outlets reported Saturday. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
1 of 2 | The U.S. State Department is warning Congress of its intention to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel (IDF soldiers pictured), multiple media outlets reported Saturday. File Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is warning Congress of its intention to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel, multiple media outlets reported.

The State Department informally told the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee about the pending arms sale, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Both committees were notified Friday, Axios reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter

Once finalized, the order could take several years to be filled entirely, although some components could be delivered immediately, the New York Times reported.

The order would include ammunition, artillery shells and missiles for helicopters and fighter jets, as well as GPS systems for bombs along with other equipment.

"The President has made clear Israel has a right to defend its citizens, consistent with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression from Iran and its proxy organizations. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense," a U.S. official told Axios in an interview, on a condition of anonymity.

The sale marks the latest round of American support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

This past March, the United States approved the transfer of more than 2,000 bombs to Israel in the wake of its campaign against Hamas. The ams deal also included fighter jets

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden said he would not supply Israel with offensive weapons if they were to be used to attack the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The latest arms sale is meant "to support Israel's long-term security by resupplying stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities," a U.S. official told CNN in a statement.

Neither the House Foreign Affairs Committee nor the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have yet formally voiced any concerns.

