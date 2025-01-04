Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2025 / 5:48 PM

New Jersey's last-ditch suit to stop NYC congestion toll plan rejected by court

By Don Jacobson
Long lines of cars and trucks wait in traffic with a view of the Empire State Building miles away from the Lincoln Tunnel in New York City on Nov. 1, 2012. A federal appeals court on Saturday denied the state of New Jersey's last-ditch bid to halt the city's implementation of congestion pricing tolls. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Long lines of cars and trucks wait in traffic with a view of the Empire State Building miles away from the Lincoln Tunnel in New York City on Nov. 1, 2012. A federal appeals court on Saturday denied the state of New Jersey's last-ditch bid to halt the city's implementation of congestion pricing tolls. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court on Saturday rejected a last-ditch effort by the state of New Jersey to stop the imminent implementation of $9 "congestion pricing" tolls for drivers entering Manhattan during peak hours.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit turned aside New Jersey's efforts to obtain a temporary restraining order against plans by New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority to begin the program as soon as Sunday morning, The Gothamist and Bergen Daily Record reported.

Advertisement

The ruling came after lawyers argued their cases in front of the federal panel late into Friday night in the wake of a similar decision denying New Jersey's request for a retraining order issued earlier in the day by District Court Judge Leo Gordon.

Under the congestion pricing plan, starting on Sunday passenger vehicles entering the "congestion relief zone" in Manhattan, defined as local streets and avenues at or below 60th Street, will be charged a $9 toll during peak hours. The tolls will apply at four tunnels leading into Manhattan -- the Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and Queens Midtown Tunnel.

Related

The MTA says the increased tolls will result in 100,000 fewer vehicles entering the zone every day, "relieving crowding in what is today the most congested district in the United States."

Revenue from the program is to be funneled into New York City's transit system where it will benefit "millions of daily transit riders" in the form of more accessible stations, modern signal systems, hundreds of new electric buses and other critical improvements "that keep our system in good working condition and make taking mass transit more comfortable," the agency says.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other state leaders, however, insist the program is illegal and unfair to their residents who commute daily into Manhattan for work or recreation.

"We are disappointed that the courts are allowing congestion pricing to take effect tomorrow despite agreeing that its approval violated the law and arbitrarily shortchanged New Jersey residents," Murphy spokeswoman Natalie Hamilton said in a statement to media outlets. "We will continue fighting against this unfair and unpopular scheme."

In his original ruling issued on Monday, Gordon sought more clarifications from federal transportation officials who approved the pricing plan but did not order it halted in the meantime.

Advertisement

"Despite the best efforts of the State of New Jersey trying to thwart New York's ability to reduce congestion on our streets while making long-overdue investments in public transit, our position has prevailed in court on nearly every issue," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement issued Monday while vowing that congestion pricing would proceed as planned on Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former President Jimmy Carter undertakes final journey
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The body of former President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr. has begun a weeklong funeral procession to Carter's final resting place in Plains, Ga.
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The National Weather Services is predicting a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States and impacting up to 62 million from Saturday through Monday.
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Controversial Open Society Foundations founder George Soros and 18 others are recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Joe Biden announced Saturday.
Justice Department urges Supreme Court not to delay law banning TikTok
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department urges Supreme Court not to delay law banning TikTok
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department is petitioning the Supreme Court not to entertain President-elect Donald Trump's attempts to influence the court's decision related to a law that would ban TikTok in just over two weeks.
Jan. 6 rioter who received probation denied request to attend Trump inauguration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who received probation denied request to attend Trump inauguration
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge has denied the requested of convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist Russell Taylor to attend this month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
National impact: Baby foods to list lead, mercury, other toxic metals in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
National impact: Baby foods to list lead, mercury, other toxic metals in California
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Parents can learn the amounts of lead, mercury and other toxic heavy metals contained in baby food prior to purchase under a new California law with national impact.
579 pet shop animals killed in fire at Dallas shopping center
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
579 pet shop animals killed in fire at Dallas shopping center
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hundreds of animals kept by a pet store in a Dallas shopping center died as firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the structure, authorities say. 
Congress reportedly notified of $8B arms sale to Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congress reportedly notified of $8B arms sale to Israel
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is warning Congress of its intention to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel, multiple media outlets reported.
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor -- the country's highest military award -- to a group of seven U.S. Army soldiers, six of whom were honored posthumously.
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's criminal conviction in his "hush money" case will stand but he likely won't face any legal penalties under a ruling issued by a New York judge on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement