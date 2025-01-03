Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 11:22 AM

Orca seen carrying dead calf in repeat of scene from 2018

By Clyde Hughes
Image of J61 swimming next to their mother J35 on Dec. 21. Researchers believe J61 has died. Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research Facebook
Image of J61 swimming next to their mother J35 on Dec. 21. Researchers believe J61 has died. Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research Facebook

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The orca nicknamed Tahlequah was spotted carrying her new calf on her head, much the way she did another calf six years ago.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration first spotted Tahlequah, officially known as J35, swimming next to what was believed to be her new calf, known at J61, on Dec. 20 in the Pacific Ocean near Washington State.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, though, researchers snapped a picture of J35 near West Seattle with a baby whale carcass on her head, believed to be an expression of grief by the mother.

Six years ago, Tahlequah was seen carrying her dead calf for 17 days and traveling some 1,000 miles.

Related

"We were able to confirm that J35 had lost the calf and she was pushing it around with her head," Brad Hanson, a research scientist with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center, said.

Hanson said when the calf sank, "it looks like she'll do a high arch dive to go down and recover the calf, and whether or not she's pushing it or at that point or grabbing it, we're not real sure."

The NOAA said that it believes J61 lived for about a week and may have been dead for several days when they spotted the calf and the mother.

Advertisement

Scientists are keeping a careful eye on J35 and the other orcas as a critically endangered species. They are part of a subpopulation of whales known as southern resident killer whales, numbering 73. Tahlequah has had two calves that have survived, the latest born in 2020.

The Center for Whale Research had expressed concern last month after observing J35 and J61 together but had hoped for the best.

"Early life is always dangerous for new calves, with a very high mortality rate in the first half," the center said.

Latest Headlines

Transportation Department fines JetBlue $2M for 'chronic flight delays'
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Transportation Department fines JetBlue $2M for 'chronic flight delays'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is being fined $2 million for "chronic flight delays," with half that amount going to compensate affected passengers, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.
U.S. nuclear energy 'revival' led by tech companies, government investment
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
U.S. nuclear energy 'revival' led by tech companies, government investment
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Google, Microsoft and Amazon are among the technology companies looking to nuclear power to produce energy with a smaller carbon footprint. Environmental organizations remain skeptical.
Rep. Mike Johnson vies to remain House speaker, can only lose 1 Republican vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Mike Johnson vies to remain House speaker, can only lose 1 Republican vote
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. House will vote for House Speaker to begin the 119th Congress on Friday and Rep. Mike Johnson has no margin for error if he is going to retain the gavel.
Biden blocks U.S. Steel's sale to Nippon Steel over national security, supply chain risks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden blocks U.S. Steel's sale to Nippon Steel over national security, supply chain risks
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially announced on Friday he has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, setting up a likely federal court battle.
Nick Clegg, Meta's head of global affairs, to step down
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nick Clegg, Meta's head of global affairs, to step down
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Meta has replaced president of global affairs Nick Clegg with Joel Kaplan, a Republican former staffer for President George W. Bush. Clegg is a former British deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrats leader.
Biden to award Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor to veterans, public safety workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to award Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor to veterans, public safety workers
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday announced that President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to seven Army soldiers, six posthumously, for their service in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Already stung by reduced crop estimate, Florida citrus industry now faces polar vortex
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Already stung by reduced crop estimate, Florida citrus industry now faces polar vortex
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A polar vortex with the potential to damage Florida's seasonal citrus crop is expected to descend on the state next week -- just after industry analysts predicted the lowest yield in 100 years.
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and 18 more injured when a small plane crashed into a warehouse near the Fullerton Municipal Airport in California Thursday, officials reported.
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden honored former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairs of the January 6 Special Committee, with Presidential Citizens Medals along with 18 others.
FBI continues search for 2021 Washington D.C. pipe bombs suspect
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI continues search for 2021 Washington D.C. pipe bombs suspect
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI Washington D.C. Field Office released additional information in its four-year investigation into a suspect who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic Party national headquarters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Pennsylvania Army veteran indicted on terrorism charges
Pennsylvania Army veteran indicted on terrorism charges
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement