Boeing details safety improvements one year after Alaska Airlines door plug incident

Almost one year after a door plug blowout on one of its 737 Max jets led to an explosive decompression, Boeing is now detailing the steps it has taken to improve safety during the manufacturing process.

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Almost one year after a door plug blowout on one of its 737 Max jets led to an explosive decompression, Boeing is now detailing the steps it has taken to improve safety during the manufacturing process. Boeing on Friday outlined key performance indicators it is using to measure safety improvements, as well as the four main areas of its safety and quality plan. Advertisement

The company said an investment in workforce training, simplification of plans and processes, elimination of defects and elevation of safety culture is paying dividends.

However, the top administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration cautioned that any improvements won't happen overnight.

"But this is not a one-year project," outgoing FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker wrote in a blog published Friday.

"What's needed is a fundamental cultural shift at Boeing that's oriented around safety and quality above profits. That will require sustained effort and commitment from Boeing, and unwavering scrutiny on our part."

On Jan. 5, 2024, a Boeing 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines suffered a massive decompression just minutes after taking off from Portland International Airport in Oregon bound for Ontario, Calif. A plug used to seal an unused emergency exit detached, causing the emergency decompression. Pilots were able to return the plane to Portland and safely land the plane.

The plug was only located days later in a residential backyard.

The FBI later said it was probing the incident as a possible crime.

Boeing later paid $160 million to Alaska Airlines as compensation for the incident.

The Justice Department also opened its own criminal probe, which will look at whether Boeing failed to comply with earlier directives to fix problems stemming from the crash of two other Boeing 737 Max jets just over a year apart.

Lion Air flight JT-610 crashed just after take off in 2018, killing 189 people, while 157 people died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in March of 2019.

Boeing detailed several of the steps the company has taken to improve safety in its Friday update. Those include a new wiring process to reduce the risk of defects, new tools to prevent scratches on delicate airplane parts and updated onboarding procedures for new employees that stress a safety culture.

The company has also created a new Human Factors Functional Chief Engineer position and implemented additional employee training to stress compliance when removing and replacing parts.

Boeing now said it has "addressed over 70% of action items in commercial airplanes production based on employee feedback...across Final Assembly for the 737, 787 and portions of 767 and 777." The company said the steps taken have mitigated risk.

"Boeing is working to make progress executing its comprehensive plan in the areas of safety, quality improvement and effective employee engagement and training. We're actively monitoring the results and keeping a close eye on work at key Boeing facilities," Whitaker wrote Friday.

"FAA safety experts continually review the effectiveness of the changes; senior FAA leaders meet with Boeing weekly to review their performance metrics, progress, and any challenges they're facing; we have conducted an unprecedented number of unannounced audits; and we conduct monthly status reviews with Boeing executives to monitor progress. Our enhanced oversight is here to stay."

Whitaker in September told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that when it comes to Boeing's safety record, "There's progress, but they're not where they need to be yet."

On Dec. 29, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Korea.

