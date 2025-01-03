After not turning over assets, Rudy Giuliani faces contempt of court in defamation suit

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani faces federal contempt of court on Friday for failing to give $11 million worth of assets to two Atlanta-based election poll workers he defamed in the 2020 presidential election.
It was not clear if the former mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terror crisis would appear in U.S. district court in lower Manhattan, where he is expected to explain why he has refused to turn over a penthouse apartment, luxury watches and a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible among other items to satisfy the judgment against him.