Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 1:54 PM

After not turning over assets, Rudy Giuliani faces contempt of court in defamation suit

By Clyde Hughes
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 11, 2024. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on September 11, 2024. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Former Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani faces federal contempt of court on Friday for failing to give $11 million worth of assets to two Atlanta-based election poll workers he defamed in the 2020 presidential election.

It was not clear if the former mayor of New York City during the 9/11 terror crisis would appear in U.S. district court in lower Manhattan, where he is expected to explain why he has refused to turn over a penthouse apartment, luxury watches and a vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible among other items to satisfy the judgment against him.

Advertisement

Giuliani, 80, had asked to attend the hearing virtually because of his health. The items were supposed to be a downpayment on the total $148 million he was ordered to pay Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss.

The former federal prosecutor had claimed without proof that Freeman and Moss helped steal the presidential election in Georgia from President-elect Donald Trump in 2020. Giuliani is accused of failing to meet repeated deadlines to turn over the items.

While not ordering him to attend the hearing, federal Judge Lewis Liman expressed skepticism over Giuliani's ability to attend the meeting.

Advertisement

"He has presented no evidence why for this hearing, where the court has been asked to hold him in contempt, where his credibility has been called into question, and where plaintiffs have asked for an opportunity to cross-examine him in person, he should be permitted to deny plaintiff that opportunity and to appear remotely," Liman wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Calif. Rep. Mark Takano elected chair of Congressional Equality Caucus
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Calif. Rep. Mark Takano elected chair of Congressional Equality Caucus
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California, the first openly gay person of color elected to Congress, will be the chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus during the upcoming session, the group announced Friday.
Second Homeland Security agent charged with selling seized synthetic drugs
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Second Homeland Security agent charged with selling seized synthetic drugs
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A second Department of Homeland Security Investigations agent has been indicted in federal court for conspiring to sell synthetic drugs that were seized as evidence, the Justice Department confirmed.
Rep. Mike Johnson falls short in first vote for House speaker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Mike Johnson falls short in first vote for House speaker
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. House will vote for House Speaker to begin the 119th Congress on Friday and Rep. Mike Johnson has no margin for error if he is going to retain the gavel.
Biden to award Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor to veterans, public safety workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to award Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor to veterans, public safety workers
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday announced that President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to seven Army soldiers, six posthumously, for their service in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Boeing details safety improvements one year after Alaska Airlines door plug incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boeing details safety improvements one year after Alaska Airlines door plug incident
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Almost one year after a door plug blowout on one of its 737 Max jets led to an explosive decompression, Boeing is now detailing the steps it has taken to improve safety during the manufacturing process.
Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday after truck attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday after truck attack
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit New Orleans on Monday in response to the terrorist attack on the iconic French Quarter that killed 14 people and killed roughly 35 more on New Year's Day.
Orca seen carrying dead calf in repeat of scene from 2018
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Orca seen carrying dead calf in repeat of scene from 2018
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- There appears to be new heartache for the orca nicknamed Tahlequah after researchers spotted her on Wednesday carrying her new calf on her head, much the way she did another calf six years ago.
Transportation Department fines JetBlue $2M for 'chronic flight delays'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Transportation Department fines JetBlue $2M for 'chronic flight delays'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways is being fined $2 million for "chronic flight delays," with half that amount going to compensate affected passengers, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.
U.S. nuclear energy 'revival' led by tech companies, government investment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. nuclear energy 'revival' led by tech companies, government investment
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Google, Microsoft and Amazon are among the technology companies looking to nuclear power to produce energy with a smaller carbon footprint. Environmental organizations remain skeptical.
Biden blocks U.S. Steel's sale to Nippon Steel over national security, supply chain risks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden blocks U.S. Steel's sale to Nippon Steel over national security, supply chain risks
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially announced on Friday he has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, setting up a likely federal court battle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Pennsylvania Army veteran indicted on terrorism charges
Pennsylvania Army veteran indicted on terrorism charges
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
Two people are dead, 18 injured in California plane crash
Rep. Mike Johnson falls short in first vote for House speaker
Rep. Mike Johnson falls short in first vote for House speaker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement