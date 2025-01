President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after arriving on Marine One on Thursday. They are scheduled to visit New Orleans on Monday. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit New Orleans on Monday in response to the terrorist attack on the iconic French Quarter that killed 14 people and injured roughly 35 more early on New Year's Day. The White House said the president and first lady Jill Biden "will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on Jan. 1 and meet with officials on the ground." Advertisement

Biden is set to meet with officials and authorities on the ground to learn the latest details about the investigation.

Authorities said they believe Shamsud-Dim Jabbar, 42, drove a rented pickup truck onto Bourbon Street before he was shot and killed by police. Jabbar is a Texas native and a U.S. Army veteran.

"The people of New Orleans are sending an unmistakable message: They will not let this attack or the attacker's deluded ideology overcome us," Biden said. "None of us should fear it. We're going to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organizations where they are, and they'll find no safe harbor here."

The FBI has been leading the investigation into the French Quarter attack with assistance from Homeland Security, and state and local officials. The FBI finished their probe of Bourbon Street and turned the area back to the City of New Orleans, which reopened the tourist destination on Thursday afternoon.