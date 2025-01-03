Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 3, 2025

Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers

By Don Jacobson
President Joe Biden presents former Pfc. Kenneth David with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Friday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 7 | President Joe Biden presents former Pfc. Kenneth David with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Friday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Medal of Honor -- the country's highest military award -- to a group of seven U.S. Army soldiers, six of whom were honored posthumously.

In a ceremony held at the East Room of the White House, the posthumous medals were awarded to Pvt. Bruno Orig, Pfc. Wataru Nakamura, Cpl. Fred McGee, Pfc. Charles Johnson, retired General Richard Cavazos and Capt. Hugh Nelson Jr.

Spc. Kenneth David, the only living honoree, received his medal from Biden in person and received a standing ovation from attendees.

Following a prayer in honor of the seven recipients, Biden took the podium and began the ceremony by praising the recipients, calling them "heroes who all went above and beyond the call of duty."

Noting that "these are my final days as commander-in-chief" as his term in office nears its conclusion, the president said it has been his own honor to lead "the finest military in the world."

David, the only living veteran receiving the award, drew fire on himself in Vietnam to protect the wounded before being evacuated.

The Army said David's company came under an intense attack from a large hostile force in Thua Thien Province, Vietnam, on May 7, 1970, which resulted in numerous friendly casualties.

He immediately took up a position to draw fire away from his comrades, engaging them with his rifle and hand grenades. When the enemy attempted to concentrate their fire on the wounded, David "jumped from his position and yelled to draw the fire back to himself," continuing to do so even after being wounded.

It was not until the last medical evacuation helicopter was landing that he retreated from his position in front of the perimeter and continued laying down fire until finally being evacuated himself, according to his commendation.

Orig, Nakamura, McGee, Johnson, and Cavazos all served in Korea while Nison served in Vietnam. Orig, Nakamura, Johnson, and Nelson all died in battle.

Cavazos went on to rise to become a four-star general before dying in 2017.

Earlier Friday, Biden awarded Medals of Valor -- the nation's highest civilian award for bravery -- to eight public safety officers, including five from Nashville who responded to the Covenant School shooting in March 2023.

