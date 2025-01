President-elect Donald Trump has scheduled a victory rally in Washington D.C. one day before his second inauguration takes place on Jan. 20. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump and thousands of his supporters will gather in Washington, D.C., a day before his pending presidential inauguration. Trump's second inauguration is scheduled at noon EST on Jan. 20, but he has scheduled a victory rally on Jan. 19 at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital. Advertisement

Monumental Sports & Entertainment operates the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena.

We have made our arena available to every administration for inaugural events dating back decades [and] irrespective of party," Monumental officials told NBC4 Washington.

Trump is billing the event as a "victory party" that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EST and would be his first public event since his Nov. 5 general election win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The event won't be his first public appearance, though.

Trump on Dec. 22 addressed an audience of conservative activists during an Arizona event hosted by Turning Point USA.

Those who want to attend the victory rally can register for one or two tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at Trump's inauguration website.

Doors for the victory rally at Capital One Arena are scheduled to open at 11 a.m.