Pennsylvania Army veteran indicted on terrorism charges

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC in 2023. The Justice Department indicted a Pennsylvania man Thursday on attempting to join the terrorist organization Hezbollah. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man has been indicted on charges of attempting to support the foreign terrorist organization Hezbollah, the Justice Department reported Thursday. Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, a former resident of Pittsburgh, attempted to provide material support and resources to the terrorist group from August 2024 through December 2024, in Lebanon, Syria, the Western District of Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, the Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

Molloy undertook these actions "knowing that the organization was a designated terrorist organization and that the organization had engaged in and was engaging in terrorist activity and terrorism, " a release from the Justice Department said in a criminal complaint.

Molloy, a citizen of both the United States and Ireland, previously served on active duty status in the U.S Army, traveled to Lebanon in August 2024 and attempted to join Hezbollah but was told by "multiple individuals that the time was not right, and that he needed to take other steps before he could join the terrorist organization," the Justice Department release said.

Molloy continued to try to join Hezbollah while living in Upper St. Clair, Pa. and allegedly continued to communicate with members of the organization online and in Lebanon. He also expressed his hatred toward, and promoted violence against, Jewish people," documents show.

Advertisement

"Molloy's alleged animus toward Jews was also evidenced by multiple images and videos on his electronic devices and the usernames he chose for his social media and email accounts, including the username "KIKEKILLER313" on the social media platform X. In one alleged WhatsApp exchange with a family member, Molloy agreed that his 'master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews,'" Justice Department documents show.

He is also alleged to have visited a website that showed the possible incarceration location of Robert Bowers, the man who carried out the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during which he murdered 11 Jewish worshippers. It is thought that Molloy was a Bowers sympathizer.

The indictment also says Molloy lied to FBI investigators at the Pittsburgh International Airport in October, 2024 about his contact with members of Hezbollah. He said had no current or future plans to become involved with the organization and that he had no business in, nor was he meeting with anyone, in Syria.

"These statements and representations were false because Molloy knew at that time that (1) he did have current and future plans to become involved with Hizballah and (2) Molloy travelled to Syria in furtherance of his attempts to join Hezbollah, and while in Syria, set up a meeting with an individual there," the Justice Department release said.

Advertisement

Molloy faces up to 28 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the material support and false statement charges.