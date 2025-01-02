FBI raids former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey's home, removes items

The FBI raided the home of former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey on Thursday after a subordinate earlier accused him of demanding sexual favors. Photo courtesy of the New York City Police Department

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI on Thursday raided the home of former New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and removed several items. Investigators were seen exiting the home in Rosedale, N.Y., while carrying plastic bins and brown paper bags, the Queens Chronicle reported. Advertisement

"Maddrey was suspended from the department this morning as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement Thursday.

Tisch said the raid is connected to accusations that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a subordinate, the New York Post reported.

The NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate allegations made against Maddrey, Tisch said, and referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Edward Kim.

The U.S. attorney's office did not have any announcements regarding the raid and did not immediately respond to a phone request for comment.

"The allegations against former Chief Maddrey are deeply disturbing," New York City hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said Thursday in a statement. "The mayor is working in close coordination with Police Commissioner Tisch as the NYPD conducts its investigation."

Advertisement

Maddrey submitted a letter of resignation on Dec. 20 but remained on the NYPD's payroll for 30 days as is standard department practice.

His suspension on Thursday eliminates the remaining pay for the 33-year veteran of the police force.

The FBI raid follows others made by law enforcement at several of the homes and other locations used by many of Mayor Adams' aides and others.

The prior raids include those on a New York City's former deputy mayor for public safety, a former commissioner and Adams' senior adviser for public safety.

Adams in September was indicted on federal bribery and wire fraud charges following an FBI raid on the mayor's Gracie Mansion home.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is seeking re-election this year.