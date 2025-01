Michigan State Police said Wednesday human remains were found this week in a wooded area near Rothbury, but they did not say whether they are believed to be those of 28-year-old missing Oakland County man Kevin Graves. Photo courtesy Graves family/Facebook

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Wednesday human remains were found this week in a wooded area near Rothbury, but they did not say whether they are believed to be those of 28-year-old missing Oakland County man Kevin Graves. Graves went missing in 2018 while at the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury. Advertisement

Autopsy results are still pending, so the remains have not yet been positively identified.

The remains were discovered Monday and police also recovered undisclosed "additional evidence" Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said in an X statement, "A positive identification of the remains cannot be made at this time pending autopsy results and further investigation. The investigation continued today with additional evidence being recovered. Forensic Anthropologists from The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine responded to the scene to assist with the recovery."

Rothbury is in Oceana County in western Michigan.

The Graves family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Kevin grave's whereabouts.

In Facebook post, the family said, "Kevin vanished July 1, 2018 without a trace. He was last seen at the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury, MI."

