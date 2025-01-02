Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 5:52 PM

Ford recalls some F-150 electric trucks as NHTSA cites possible 'loss of directional control'

By Mark Moran
Ford has announced it is recalling nearly 12,000 all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks made last year due to suspensions problems that have led to at least none crash. File photo courtesy of Ford
1 of 2 | Ford has announced it is recalling nearly 12,000 all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks made last year due to suspensions problems that have led to at least none crash. File photo courtesy of Ford

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A suspension problem that heightens the risk of crashing has prompted Ford to recall 12,000 of its 2023-2024 F-150 electric trucks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly on the Lightning BEV, which could allow it to detach from the knuckle assembly, "which can cause the driver to experience a partial loss of directional control, increasing a risk of a crash," the administration said in its recall notice.

Advertisement

The NHTSA has provided an online search tool for customers to determine if their vehicle is part of the Lightning recall.

So far, the issue has caused only a single known accident, and Ford said it will begin notifying customers in early February.

When Ford investigated the new vehicle involved in the accident, it had only been driven 700 miles and was missing an upper control arm nut, which caused the steering assembly to separate and contributed to the crash. The discovery prompted a broader investigation that resulted in a recall, the trade publication Inside EV's reported.

Owners of the recalled trucks can also call the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Advertisement

The recall comes nearly a year after Ford recalled 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that was identified as being at risk of breakage.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump's 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' planned for day before inauguration in D.C.
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Trump's 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' planned for day before inauguration in D.C.
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump and thousands of his supporters will gather in Washington, D.C., a day before his pending presidential inauguration.
Officials now believe suspect in New Orleans ramming attack acted alone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Officials now believe suspect in New Orleans ramming attack acted alone
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Officials said Thursday afternoon that they are still putting together the activities of suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar before he allegedly used a rented pickup truck to kill 14 people.
Colorado attorney general announces bid for 2026 governor's race
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Colorado attorney general announces bid for 2026 governor's race
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday that he is running for governor in 2026.
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Apple officials have offered a $95 million settlement to end a proposed class action lawsuit over alleged invasion of privacy issues with Apple's Siri virtual assistant.
Officials say suspect in Las Vegas Tesla explosion had military background
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials say suspect in Las Vegas Tesla explosion had military background
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The man who rented the Cybertruck that exploded at the Las Vegas Trump Hotel had a background in the U.S. military, officials said Thursday.
FBI raids former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey's home, removes items
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI raids former NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey's home, removes items
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The FBI on Thursday raided the home of former New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and removed several items.
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Michigan State Police said Wednesday human remains were found this week in a wooded area near Rothbury, but they did not say whether they are believed to be those of 28-year-old missing Oakland County man Kevin Graves.
Tesla's Q4 delivery numbers disappoint, stock drops
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla's Q4 delivery numbers disappoint, stock drops
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla stock took a dive in morning trading on Thursday after the company announced lower figures than expected for deliveries and fourth-quarter production.
Biden to give Presidential Citizens Medal to 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden to give Presidential Citizens Medal to 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce that former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairs of the January 6 Special Committee with Presidential Citizens Medals along with 18 others.
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New emergency insurance regulations for California went into effect for the new year that will require home insurance providers to write more policies, including in high-risk wildfire-prone areas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
3 dead, dozens injured in New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii
3 dead, dozens injured in New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement