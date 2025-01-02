Ford recalls some F-150 electric trucks as NHTSA cites possible 'loss of directional control'

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A suspension problem that heightens the risk of crashing has prompted Ford to recall 12,000 of its 2023-2024 F-150 electric trucks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
The front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly on the Lightning BEV, which could allow it to detach from the knuckle assembly, "which can cause the driver to experience a partial loss of directional control, increasing a risk of a crash," the administration said in its recall notice.