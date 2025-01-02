Ford recalls some F-150 electric trucks as NHTSA cites possible 'loss of directional control'

1 of 2 | Ford has announced it is recalling nearly 12,000 all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup trucks made last year due to suspensions problems that have led to at least none crash. File photo courtesy of Ford

The NHTSA has provided an online search tool for customers to determine if their vehicle is part of the Lightning recall.

So far, the issue has caused only a single known accident, and Ford said it will begin notifying customers in early February.

When Ford investigated the new vehicle involved in the accident, it had only been driven 700 miles and was missing an upper control arm nut, which caused the steering assembly to separate and contributed to the crash. The discovery prompted a broader investigation that resulted in a recall, the trade publication Inside EV's reported.

Owners of the recalled trucks can also call the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The recall comes nearly a year after Ford recalled 112,965 F-150 trucks built between 2021 and 2023 due to a rear axle hub bolt that was identified as being at risk of breakage.