U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2025

Colorado attorney general announces bid for 2026 governor's race

By Mark Moran
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to the party faithful at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. State Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced he is running to succeed Polis, who is term limited, in 2026. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday that he is running for governor in 2026.

"There are many reasons why I'm running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I'm committed to fighting for the people of Colorado," Weiser, a Democrat, posted on X.

Weiser cited his experience as attorney general as evidence that he has the qualifications to serve as the state's governor. He said he has recovered $400 million for consumers who have been the victims of fraud, has improved police training, pushed for gun safety measures and prosecuted cartel operatives and members of crime rings.

"And there is more work to do to make Colorado a more affordable, safer place to live, to defend our freedoms, and to protect our land, air and water," he said.

Weiser said he went to Colorado 30 years ago for a job interview and was hooked by outdoor recreational opportunities, as well as what he said is an independent and innovative spirit among its residents.

Weiser is the first candidate with substantial name recognition in the state to declare that he is running governor. But the list of high profile candidates is expected to grow.

Current Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat re-elected in 2024, is term limited.

A recent poll conducted by Healthier Colorado and Magellan Strategies surveyed 630 Coloradans, both Democrats and Republicans, about their preferences in next year's election, a race which is expected to be crowded and competitive.

Prior to being elected attorney general, Weiser was dean of the Colorado University law school and Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the antitrust division and an adviser to the national economic council in the Obama administration.

Weiser promised to continue the work of recent Democratic governors if elected, including expanding access to pre-K, implementing all day kindergarten, and meeting the state's renewable energy goals.

