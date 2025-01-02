Tesla's Q4 delivery numbers disappoint, stock drops

Chinese check out Tesla's Model 3 on display at the International Auto China show in Beijing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Tesla's reported its fourth-quarter production on Thursday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla stock took a dive in morning trading Thursday after the company announced lower-than-expected figures for deliveries and fourth-quarter production. Tesla, which is feeling strong competition for the first time from South Korea's Hyundai and China's BYD in the electric vehicle market, announced fourth-quarter deliveries of 495,570 vehicles and total fourth-quarter production of 459,445. Advertisement

Wall Street analysts had predicted Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries would reach 504,770 while independent Tesla researcher Troy Teslike had predicted 501,000 deliveries, according to CNBC.

That was enough to send Tesla shares falling by 7% on Thursday morning.

Tesla said its fourth-quarter deliveries and deployment of 11.0 GWh of energy storage products were both at all-time highs for Tesla.

"Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results," Tesla said in a statement.

The company said its total 2024 deliveries were 1,789,226 while total annual production was 1,773,443.

Despite missing the forecast, the fourth quarter production and year-end figures proved to be an improvement from the first quarter when Tesla struggled with falling sales despite price cuts, ending its stock nosediving 27%.

Musk and others are looking for friendly regulatory policies from the White House after the world's richest man tied his future to President-elect Donald Trump, investing hundreds of millions into his campaign.