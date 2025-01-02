Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 11:25 AM

Tesla's Q4 delivery numbers disappoint, stock drops

By Clyde Hughes
Chinese check out Tesla's Model 3 on display at the International Auto China show in Beijing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Tesla's reported its fourth-quarter production on Thursday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Chinese check out Tesla's Model 3 on display at the International Auto China show in Beijing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Tesla's reported its fourth-quarter production on Thursday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla stock took a dive in morning trading Thursday after the company announced lower-than-expected figures for deliveries and fourth-quarter production.

Tesla, which is feeling strong competition for the first time from South Korea's Hyundai and China's BYD in the electric vehicle market, announced fourth-quarter deliveries of 495,570 vehicles and total fourth-quarter production of 459,445.

Advertisement

Wall Street analysts had predicted Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries would reach 504,770 while independent Tesla researcher Troy Teslike had predicted 501,000 deliveries, according to CNBC.

That was enough to send Tesla shares falling by 7% on Thursday morning.

Tesla said its fourth-quarter deliveries and deployment of 11.0 GWh of energy storage products were both at all-time highs for Tesla.

"Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results," Tesla said in a statement.

The company said its total 2024 deliveries were 1,789,226 while total annual production was 1,773,443.

Despite missing the forecast, the fourth quarter production and year-end figures proved to be an improvement from the first quarter when Tesla struggled with falling sales despite price cuts, ending its stock nosediving 27%.

Musk and others are looking for friendly regulatory policies from the White House after the world's richest man tied his future to President-elect Donald Trump, investing hundreds of millions into his campaign.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Officials say suspect in Las Vegas Tesla explosion had military background
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Officials say suspect in Las Vegas Tesla explosion had military background
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The man who rented the Cybertruck that exploded at the Las Vegas Trump Hotel had a background in the U.S. military, officials said Thursday.
Biden to give Presidential Citizens Medal to 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to give Presidential Citizens Medal to 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce that former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairs of the January 6 Special Committee with Presidential Citizens Medals along with 18 others.
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- New emergency insurance regulations for California went into effect for the new year that will require home insurance providers to write more policies, including in high-risk wildfire-prone areas.
3 dead, dozens injured in New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
3 dead, dozens injured in New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and dozens were critically injured in a massive New Year's fireworks explosion in Hawaii. The illegal fireworks exploded after midnight Wednesday at a home in Honolulu.
Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Japan-based Nippon Steel has offered to give the U.S. government veto power over any potential reduction in steel output by U.S. Steel if the federal government approves a proposed merger.
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The death toll in the New Orleans "terror attack" has risen to 15, the FBI announced Wednesday, as they identified the suspect as a U.S. citizen from Texas who was driving a rented pickup truck loaded with weapons.
Tesla Cybertruck erupts in flames in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Tesla Cybertruck erupts in flames in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A Tesla Cybertruck exploded and burned in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, killing one person.
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The rain that pummeled the northeast on New Year's Eve is just a beginning of things to come as New York faces up to 3 feet of lake-effect snow and a dreaded polar vortex takes aim at the U.S. East.
Chief Justice John Roberts decries threats to judges, defiance of rulings
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts decries threats to judges, defiance of rulings
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a call for greater protections of judges at all levels from threats and "doxxing" while decrying officials who may attempt to subvert the rulings of the courts.
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A man remained in critical but stable condition after he was pushed off of New York City subway platform in front of an oncoming train on New Year's Eve.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Tesla Cybertruck erupts in flames in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas
Tesla Cybertruck erupts in flames in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas
Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
Japan's Nippon Steel offers governmental veto power for U.S. Steel production
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement