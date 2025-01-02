Biden to give Presidential Citizens Medal to 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney

President Joe Biden will give the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 people including Jan. 6Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., ands Vice Chair Liz Cheney. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce that former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairs of the Jan. 6 Special Committee with Presidential Citizens Medals along with 18 others. Established in 1969 and recognized as the second-highest civilian award from the U.S. government, the Presidential Citizens Medal recognizes individuals who perform exemplary deeds of service for their country or fellow citizens. Advertisement

Cheney, from Wyoming, and Thompson, from Mississippi, co-chaired the House committee that examined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building while a joint session of Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, lost her seat in the House and was roundly criticized by President-elect Donald Trump and other conservative Republicans for taking part in the special committee with Democrats.

"The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice," the White House said of the honorees.

Cheney, who became one of Trump's leading Republican critics, campaigned with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris during last year's presidential election season.

Biden will also give medals to former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn.; former Sen. Ted Kaufman, D-Del.; former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, R-Kan.; former Sen. Bill Bradley, D-N.J., who also starred in the NBA; and former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, D-N.Y.

Other recipients include Mary Bonauto, who argued for same-sex marriage in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Obergefell case and former Army nurse Diane Carlson Evans.

Others include medical war innovator Frank Butler, Jr.; war photographer Bobb Sager, woman's rights advocate Eleanor Smeal, Vietnam veteran Thomas Vallely, National Breast Cancer Coalition President Frances Visco, educator Paula Wallace, and marriage equality advocate Evan Wolfson.

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi, who was an internment camp detainee during World War II, will be recognized posthumously. Others recognized posthumously will be war reporter, Joseph Galloway, civil rights advocate Louis Lorenzo Redding, Delaware Judge Collins J. Seitz,