U.S. News
Jan. 1, 2025 / 5:27 PM

Tesla Cybertruck erupts in flames in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

By Joe Fisher
The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas strip in October 2016. A Tesla Cybertruck exploded and burned in front of the hotel on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven more. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | The Trump International Hotel Las Vegas hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas strip in October 2016. A Tesla Cybertruck exploded and burned in front of the hotel on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven more. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A Tesla Cybertruck exploded and burned in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, killing one person, local officials said.

The person killed was inside the vehicle when it burst into flame, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters. Seven more were injured.

The explosion occurred near the entrance of the hotel in the valet area at about 8:40 a.m. local time. McMahill said there was smoke coming from the vehicle before a "large explosion."

Clark County, Nev., deputy fire chief Thomas Touchstone said two people were transported to University Medical Center for injuries. Others sustained minor injuries.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and large donor to President-elect Donald Trump's election campaign, said in a post on X that Tesla's senior team is investigating the incident.

"We've never seen anything like this," Musk said.

McMahill acknowledged the Las Vegas incident happened on the same day of a suspected terrorist attack in New Orleans. He did not indicate what the suspected cause of this explosion was but said law enforcement is "taking all of the precautions that we need to keep our community safe."

The sheriff added that there is not an apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

"Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump Hotel, there's lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward," he said.

The 64-story hotel was evacuated and people are encouraged to stay away from the area.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son and a leader of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on X that "the safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority."

